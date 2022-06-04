Mexican megachurch leader pleads guilty in LA to sex abuse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Naasón Joaquín García, the leader of the Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo, pleaded guilty Friday to sexually abusing three girls, California state prosecutors said.

García, 53, pleaded guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court to two counts of forcible oral copulation involving minors and one count of a lewd act upon a child who was 15.

The California attorney general’s office said he used his spiritual influence to have sex with several female followers. Two female co-defendants, including a woman who previously admitted facilitating the abuse, have also pleaded guilty.

Garcia has been in jail since 2019 and had vehemently denied the charges and was vigorously supported by the church with 5 million worldwide followers.

He was scheduled to go on trial Monday on charges that included human trafficking and child rape.

Sentencing was scheduled for Wednesday.