East Carolina keeps rolling, pounds Coppin State 17-1

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Bryson Worrell homered from both sides of the plate, driving in four runs, in the third inning and top-seeded East Carolina rolled past fourth-seeded Coppin State 17-1 on Friday in the Greensboro Regional.

The Pirates (43-18), the overall No. 8 seed making their 34th regional appearance, broke it open with five hits and and four walks in the third. Worrell started the scoring with a solo blast to left field leading off the inning and capped the scoring with a three-run shot to right, making it 12-1 en route to their nation-leading 19th straight win.

East Carolina faces the winner of Coastal Carolina-Virginia and the Eagles (24-29), in their first-ever regional, meet loser on Saturday.

The Pirates had 14 hits and took advantage of 11 walks from three different Coppin State pitchers.

Alec Makarewicz also homered and Joey Rezek had three RBIs, getting his first collegiate base hit and RBI in the seventh.. Danny Beal (5-1) struck out six in four innings of one-hit relief to get the win.

