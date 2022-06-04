How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks ended another bumpy week with more losses Friday as invesetors considered the downside of the still-strong U.S. jobs market.

The S&P 500 marked its eighth losing week in the last nine. Losses in big technology companies helped pull the Nasdaq down.

A report showing stronger hiring last month than expected is good news for the economy amid worries about a possible recession. But many investors saw it keeping the Federal Reserve on its path to hiking interest rates aggressively.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 68.28 points, or 1.6%, to 4,108.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 348.58 points, or 1%, to 32,899.70.

The Nasdaq fell 304.16 points, or 2.5%, to 12,012.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.62 points, or 0.8%, to 1,883.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 49.70 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow fell 313.26 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq fell 118.40 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 fell 4.84 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 657.64 points, or 13.8%.

The Dow is down 3,438.60 points, or 9.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,632.24 points, or 23.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 362.26 points, or 16.1%.