UEFA apologizes to fans for Champions League final chaos

UEFA has apologized to fans for the chaos that marred Saturday'sChampions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Paris.

The start of the match was delayed by more than 30 minutes. Around 2,700 supporters with tickets were blocked from entering the Stade de France, and police sprayed tear gas on fans, including women and children.

"UEFA wishes to sincerely apologize to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final... on a night which should have been a celebration of European club football," it said in a statement on Friday.

"No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again."

The situation regarding a review into the UCL final chaos

European soccer's governing body on Friday also set out the terms of reference for the "independent review" it had commissioned earlier this week.

"The Review will engage with UEFA and all relevant stakeholders, including, but not limited to, fan groups... the finalist clubs themselves, general spectators, the French Football Federation, the police and other public national and local authorities, and the stadium operator," it added.

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan on Friday reiterated a call for an investigation.

"We've written to UEFA again today and we've raised specific questions ... that we'd like them to clarify around the details of this investigation," Hogan said.

"We just feel it's incredibly important that we get this investigation going, frankly that we get it launched immediately and that there are clear specifics around the process and how it's going to work."

Real Madrid on Friday demanded an explanation for the way fans were treated saying the ugly scenes outside the stadium were "far removed from the values" of the sport.

The club asked, "who was responsible for leaving the fans helpless and defenceless."

"Football has transmitted to the world an image far removed from the values and objectives that it must always pursue.

What Macron said about reimbursing fans

In an about-turn, the French government earlier this week said it was "sad and sorry" that fans missed out on the final. France had initially blamed fans and counterfeiters for chaos at the stadium.

"I have asked the government to clarify what happened, to determine the responsibilities and to explain them in detail to our compatriots, the British and the Spanish," French President Emmanuel Macron said.

He added ticket holders who were blocked from entering the stadium must be reimbursed "as fast as possible."

"I have a thought for the families who have been pushed around, who have not been able to access the seats they had paid for. This is why I hope that we can compensate them as soon as possible," Macron said.

