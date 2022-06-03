NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 4 2 0 12 8 3 OL Reign 2 1 3 9 5 4 ANGEL CITY FC 3 2 0 9 4 3 Houston 2 1 2 8 6 3 Chicago 2 1 2 8 10 8 Louisville 2 2 2 8 6 6 Orlando 2 2 2 8 9 12 Washington 1 1 4 7 6 6 Portland 1 1 3 6 6 5 Gotham FC 2 2 0 6 4 5 Kansas City 1 4 1 4 3 9 North Carolina 0 3 1 1 3 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, May 27

Washington 2, Orlando 2, tie

Saturday, May 28

Portland 2, Chicago 2, tie

Sunday, May 29

OL Reign 1, San Diego Wave FC 0

North Carolina 1, Houston 1, tie

Gotham FC 1, Angel City FC 0

Monday, May 30

Kansas City 1, Louisville 0

Wednesday, June 1

Chicago 1, Washington 1, tie

Friday, June 3

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Angel City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

OL Reign at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7

Houston at Angel City FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 11

North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Angel City FC at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.