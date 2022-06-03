Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/03 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 36 15 .706 _ _ 7-3 W-3 20-7 16-8
Toronto 30 20 .600 _ 8-2 W-8 17-8 13-12
Tampa Bay 30 21 .588 6 _ 6-4 W-2 17-11 13-10
Boston 24 27 .471 12 5-5 W-1 13-14 11-13
Baltimore 22 31 .415 15 4-6 L-1 13-13 9-18
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 30 23 .566 _ _ 3-7 L-3 17-11 13-12
Cleveland 22 24 .478 2 5-5 W-3 11-8 11-16
Chicago 23 26 .469 5 4-6 L-3 11-13 12-13
Detroit 21 30 .412 8 7-3 W-3 15-15 6-15
Kansas City 16 33 .327 12 2-8 L-4 8-15 8-18
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 33 18 .647 _ _ 7-3 W-4 14-6 19-12
Los Angeles 27 25 .519 _ 2-8 L-8 15-13 12-12
Texas 24 26 .480 2 6-4 L-2 12-14 12-12
Seattle 22 29 .431 11 5-5 W-1 12-10 10-19
Oakland 20 33 .377 14 3-7 L-3 7-20 13-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 35 18 .660 _ _ 7-3 L-1 19-8 16-10
Atlanta 25 27 .481 3 6-4 W-2 14-14 11-13
Philadelphia 22 29 .431 12 3-7 W-1 12-15 10-14
Miami 21 28 .429 12 4-6 W-1 11-12 10-16
Washington 18 35 .340 17 10½ 4-6 L-4 9-18 9-17
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 33 20 .623 _ _ 6-4 W-1 15-6 18-14
St. Louis 29 22 .569 3 _ 6-4 L-1 16-11 13-11
Pittsburgh 22 27 .449 9 6-4 W-3 11-14 11-13
Chicago 22 29 .431 10 5-5 W-3 10-17 12-12
Cincinnati 18 32 .360 13½ 9 6-4 W-1 10-12 8-20
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 34 17 .667 _ _ 6-4 W-1 16-8 18-9
San Diego 30 21 .588 4 _ 3-7 L-4 13-10 17-11
San Francisco 27 23 .540 _ 5-5 L-2 13-11 14-12
Arizona 25 27 .481 3 4-6 L-1 14-16 11-11
Colorado 23 28 .451 11 4-6 L-1 16-13 7-15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 3, Texas 1

Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1, 2nd game

Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit (Brieske 0-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-2), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-4) at Baltimore (Wells 2-4), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Otto 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 4-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 5-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Miami 3, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 8, Washington 1

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 13, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 0-0), 1:20 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Davies 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 3-1) at Milwaukee (Ashby 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Miami (López 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 3-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (Strider 1-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-5), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.