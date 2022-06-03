Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology faces ransomware attack in Mexico

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A factory in Mexico operated by iPhone maker Foxconn Technology Group became the target of a ransomware cyber attack in late May, reports said Friday (June 3).

While Foxconn acknowledged the attack had disrupted production, it did not provide any information about the impact on company data, the likely identity of the perpetrators, or the payment of a ransom, according to a TechCrunch report.

The factory, known as Foxconn Baja California, is located in Tijuana, on the Mexican side of the border with California. The plant produces consumer electronics and medical devices.

Following the attack, Foxconn’s cybersecurity team launched a recovery plan and operations at the factory were gradually returning to normal, the report quoted company spokesman Jimmy Huang as saying.

A group called LockBit reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack and was threatening to leak stolen data unless Foxconn paid a ransom by June 11. Other media reports speculated that a hacking group based in Russia might be involved with LockBit. Another Foxconn plant in Mexico reportedly also faced an attack by hackers, according to reports from late 2020.

