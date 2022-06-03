Self-driving Cars Market [WORLDWIDE 2022] Analysis Trend, Industry Chain Structure, Growth, and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Self-driving Cars Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Self-driving Cars Market is valued approximately USD 1.74 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A self-driving car is also commonly known as a driverless car, an autonomous vehicle (AV), or a robotic car (robo-car). This car encompasses various types of sensors to perceive their environs, such as GPS, odometry, radar, LIDAR, sonar, thermographic cameras, and inertial measurement units. Self-driving cars are integrated with vehicular automation, which is a ground vehicle that is proficient to sense its environment and moving securely with no or little human participation. The implementation of stringent safety regulations, growing demand for luxury vehicles, safety and driving comfort features, as well as the introduction of AI-based camera systems for self-driving applications are the chief driving factors for the Global market growth.

In addition, the emergence of novel technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, coupled with the development of connected vehicle technology and dynamic mobile application are the factors which are expected to further fuel the market growth across the globe. For instance, in September 2021, Mercedes-Benz declared to incorporate the first brain-computer interface (BCI) approaches with the company’s new VISION AVTR notion vehicle. Similarly, in September 2021, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. declared the commencement of the company’s testing program that is initiated for autonomous vehicles. The objective of this program is the development of an autonomous vehicle mobility service (MaaS) business across Japan. The biometric integration with the vehicle is accompanied by a direct linking with the human brain, which facilitates a completely new interaction between man, machine, and nature in the autonomous-driving concept vehicle. Therefore, the incorporation of new technologies in self-driving cars is bolstering the market demand. However, the lack of required infrastructure in emerging countries and real-time image processing in multi-camera systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing demand for 5G technology for vehicle connectivity and rapid development of ADAS technology is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Self-driving Cars Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the execution of stringent safety regulations, and rising demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing disposable income in emerging economies, as well as growing technological advancements, would create lucrative growth prospects for the self-driving cars market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

General Motors Company

Ford Motors Company

Daimler AG

Volkswagen Group

Toyota Motors Corporation

Waymo LLC

BYD Co. Ltd.

Aurora Innovation, Inc.

Tesla, Inc.

Denso Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Component offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Camera Unit

LiDAR

Radar Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Infrared Sensor

By Mobility type:

Shared Mobility

Personal Mobility

By Electric vehicle:

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By System:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)

Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

By Vehicle type:

Hatchback

Coupe & Sports Car

Sedan

SUV

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Self-driving Cars Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

