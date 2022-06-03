Microalgae in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Sector Market [FACTORS] 2022 Industry Analysis, Top Key Players and Growth 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Microalgae in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Microalgae in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Sector Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Microalgae refers to micro algae which cannot be seen with naked eye. Microscopic marine algae are largely found in freshwater and marine eco-systems. Microalgae compounds are used in cosmetics industry in various products like anti-aging cream, sun protection products, skin-whitening agents etc.

Growing Organic cosmetics industry and rising awareness about health benefits of microalgae are key drivers for the growth of Microalgae in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Sector market. For instance, according to global database Management Company Statista- In the year 2019, the global market value of natural and organic skin care products was estimated at USD 4.75 billion and as per projections this value would reach to USD 7.2 billion dollars by the year 2024. Furthermore, in July 2021 Japanese fine chemicals company DIC Corporation has acquired BASF (a German multinational chemical company)’s global pigments business, known as BASF Colors & Effects (BCE). Also, with rising penetration of e-commerce platform in emerging markets and rapid urbanization and rising pollution level, the adoption & demand for Microalgae in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Sector is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of extraction and premium pricing of organic cosmetics impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Microalgae in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Sector Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing adoption of organic and vegan products in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing population and rising income level in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Microalgae in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Sector market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

DIC Corporation

Cyanotech Corporation

DSM Ltd.

Roquette Freres Pvt Ltd.

BASF SE Ltd.

Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

Parry Nutraceuticals Pvt Ltd.

BGG (Beijing Gingko Group) Pvt Ltd.

KDI Ingredients Pvt Ltd.

Sinoway Industrial Co., ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Species Type:

Spirulina

Chlorella

Dunaliella

Haematococcus

Schizochytrium

Euglena

Nannochloropsis

Nostoc

Phaedactylum

Others

By Source:

Marine Water

Fresh Water

By End Use Industries:

Fragrance,

Hair Care,

Eye Care,

Skin Care,

Oral Care,

Cosmaceuticals,

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019,2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Microalgae in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Sector Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

