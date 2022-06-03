Oxygen Sensors Market Report Size 2022 Growth, Share, Product Types and Application, Top Key Players with Sales, Price, Business Overview, SWOT Analysis 2030

The global oxygen sensors market size was US$ 2,440.4 million in 2021. The global oxygen sensors market is forecast to grow to US$ 4,549.6 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Oxygen Sensors Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Oxygen sensors find vast applications in the automotive industry to compute the air-fuel ratio. The technology is used to analyze the oxygen concentration in the exhaust flow.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly growing automotive industry is driving the growth of the oxygen sensors market. In addition, growing disposable income and increasing demand for automobiles with advanced features will escalate the market growth during the study period.

Many certifying organizations use oxygen sensors to track the vehicle’s air-fuel ratio. Furthermore, stringent government regulations for limiting carbon emissions will also benefit the oxygen sensors market during the study period.

Oxygen sensors are used in ventilators, which will amplify the market growth. Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure and investments in this sector will benefit the oxygen sensor market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the Asia-Pacific oxygen sensor market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the rapidly growing automotive industry in the region. In addition, the presence of prominent automotive manufacturers, such as Toyota, Honda, etc., will drive the growth of the global oxygen sensors market. Stringent government regulations to curb the ever-growing pollution rate will also benefit the oxygen sensor market. Furthermore, governments are taking substantial steps to improve healthcare infrastructure and enhance its services. As a result, the Asia-Pacific oxygen sensor market will witness ample growth opportunities during the study period.

In addition, improved standard of living and advancing cities will benefit the market in the coming years. Emissions and safety requirements for automobiles will also upsurge the demand for oxygen sensors during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic halted the maximum range of manufacturing activities in the automotive industry. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global optical sensors market. However, the demand for these sensors increased in the healthcare sector. Due to the pandemic, the demand for ventilators increased abruptly. In addition, the sudden increase in the pool of patients further limited the growth of the oxygen sensors market. The market also witnessed various manufacturing disruptions due to the unavailability of raw materials and laborers. As a result, it affected the oxygen sensors market.

Competitors in the Market

Apogee Instruments, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Company

GfG Europe Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Nemoto Sensor Engineering Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch LLC

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Control Instruments Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global oxygen sensor market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

Zirconia

Electrochemical

Galvanic

Infrared

Ultrasonic

By Application Outlook

Automotive

Healthcare

Environmental testing

Others

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

