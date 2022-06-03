Submarine Market Size 2022 Global Share, Growth, Opportunities, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast 2030

The global submarine market size was US$ 21.5 billion in 2021. The global submarine market is forecast to grow to US$ 84.6 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Submarine Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global submarine market is expected to witness high growth due to the growing military sector and increasing investments in the sector. Furthermore, the demand for submarines is increasing in the commercial sector. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the global submarine market during the study period.

The growing range of improvements in Submarines is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period. The market may also witness ample growth opportunities due to rising geopolitical tensions in the world.

The high cost associated with the manufacturing of submarines may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, improvements in the military sector and high investments will boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, the adoption of advanced technologies in manufacturing units, such as 3D Printing, is expected to offer ample growth opportunities in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global submarine market due to rising military spending, majorly in the United States. In addition, growing cross-border tensions are expected to benefit the global submarine market during the study period. The market may also witness ample growth opportunities, owing to the growing number of projects aiming at strengthening the military.

For instance, the US Department of Defense is efficiently working on advancing its naval capabilities. In 2021, the Navy unveiled a long-term shipbuilding program. According to the program, the navy will increase its fleet of SSNs to 72 submarines and purchase two SSN submarines every year. Moreover, the Federal Government is also setting a large budget for strengthening its Navy. Such initiatives will boost the growth of the submarine market in North America.

Growing emphasis on strengthening the defense manufacturing capabilities in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East, and Africa regions will escalate market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The submarine market was unaffected by the wake of the pandemic. However, the manufacturers witnessed several challenges during the initial phase, which hampered the growth of the market. In addition to that, the growing investments in the sector, combined with the increasing cross-border tensions, have boosted the growth of the market even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

General Dynamics

FINCANTIERI S.p.A.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

BAE Systems

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Saab AB

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global submarine market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Platform, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Ballistic missile submarines

Cruise missile submarines

Nuclear-powered attack submarines

Non-nuclear attack submarines with air-independent propulsion (AIP)

Diesel-electric attack submarines

Others

By Application Outlook

Surveillance

Combat

Marine Environmental Monitoring

Detection of Oil Resources

Scientific Research

Others

By Platform Outlook

Commercial

Military

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

