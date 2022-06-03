Lost Wax Casting Market Size, Growth, Share Global Technology Type Price Trends, Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review to 2030

The global lost wax casting market size was US$ 20,511.6 million in 2021. The global lost wax casting market is forecast to grow to US$ 31,401.1 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Lost Wax Casting Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Lost wax or cire-perdue is the process of using a wax pattern to develop an initial mold. For this type of casting, a ceramic shell is built over a wax pattern in order to develop the parts with uniformity.

Factors Influencing the Market

Lost wax casting finds wide applications across aerospace, automotive, oil, and gas, chemical industry, power, medical, food and beverage, dentistry, etc. The wide applications of lost wax casting will primarily drive the growth of the market.

Growing investments in healthcare and defense sectors will also boost the growth of the global lost wax casting market during the forecast period.

The global lost wax casting market may experience substantial growth due to growing technological advancements, such as the integration of 3D printing. As a result, it will offer lucrative growth opportunities during the study period. On the contrary, the easy cracking in molds may limit the growth of the lost wax casting market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic has affected the lost wax casting market as various end-user industries witness substantial losses. The COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a substantial drawback for the lost aerospace, automotive, and other sectors. As a result, it impeded the demand for lost wax casting. However, the healthcare expenditure increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, it upsurged the demand for lost wax casting in this sector. The market is expected to witness potential growth s governments are emphasizing improving healthcare infrastructure. As a result, it will bring lucrative growth opportunities for the lost wax casting in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific lost wax casting market is forecast to emerge as the largest market in terms of region. It is owing to the growing automotive industry in the region. The Asia-Pacific region holds one of the largest EV industries, which is expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the lost wax casting market. Furthermore, rising healthcare, medical, aerospace, and other sectors will significantly contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific lost wax casting market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Ferralloy Inc.

Rimer Enterprises, Inc.

Impro Industries USA, Inc.

Lodestar Quality LLC

Modern Aluminum Castings Co., Inc.

Waltek Inc.

Bescast, Inc.

Alcoa Corporation

WANGUAN

Precision Castparts CORP

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global lost wax casting market segmentation focuses on Process, Metals, End-Users, and Region.

By Process Type Outlook

Sodium Silicate Process

Silica Sol Process

By Metals Outlook

Stainless Steel

Steel

Ductile Iron

Beryllium Copper

Aluminum

Cobalt

Brass

Bronze

Nickel

By End-User Industries Outlook

Aerospace

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Medical

Power

Dentistry

Tools

Pharmaceutical

Hoisting

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

