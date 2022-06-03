Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size 2022 Technology Type Share, COVID-19 Impact, Development Strategy, Global Trend, Geographical Statistics 2030

The global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market size was US$ 7.15 billion in 2021. The global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market is forecast to grow to US$ 11.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The automotive industry’s escalating growth, combined with rising demand for the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) in the e-commerce sector, is propelling market demand globally.

The rapidly increasing rate of investment in this sector and rising adoption of automation solutions in various industrial activities will drive the market forward during the study period.

The availability of favourable government policies for SMEs and initiatives for infrastructure development, will boost the growth prospects for the market over the forecast period.

The benefits of the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS), such as eliminating travel time and increasing efficiency by 25%, will surge the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on nearly every sector of the economy. As a result, the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market witnessed a negative impact due to this pandemic. The implementation of strict social distancing norms and lockdown policies across various regions results in changing consumer shopping behaviour. As a result, it impeded the growth of the e-commerce industry.

The use of the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) speeds up processes, allows for better contact with work zones, and helps retailers manage their massive product volumes. The widespread coronavirus caused a disruption in the supply chain. However, the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) acts as a catalyst for the circulation of goods, reducing the collision of disruptions and delays.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Europe had the highest revenue share of the global market. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the presence of a large consumer base, as well as an increasing number of leading market players. High labour costs are driving the adoption of automated solutions to reduce total operational costs.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of big data technologies in organizations for improving consumer target marketing and risk management is driving up demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS). Furthermore, the implementation of these solutions helps producers maintain a competitive advantage by facilitating efficient management of overall warehousing operations. As a result, these factors are boosting market growth throughout Europe.

Competitors in the Market

KUKA

SSI Schaefer

Kardex

Daifuku

TGW Logistics

Murata Machinery

KION

Mecalux

System Logistics

Honeywell International

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market segmentation focuses on Type, Industry, and Region.

By Type

Unit Load

Mid Load

VLM

Carousel

Mini Load

By Industry

Automotive

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Healthcare

Semiconductor & Electronics

Retail

Aviation

E-commerce

Others

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

