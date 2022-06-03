Caps & Closures Market Report On Report Size 2022 Growth, Share, Product Types and Application, Top Key Players with Sales, Price, Business Overview, SWOT Analysis 2030

The global caps & closures market size was US$ 61.25 billion in 2021. The global caps & closures market is forecast to grow to US$ 97.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Caps & Closures Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Caps & Closures Market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for various types of packed food products and beverages, including non-alcoholic and alcoholic, will drive the caps & closures market forward.

Rising demand for water bottles will also propel the growth of the market. In addition to that, the rising demand for more efficient beverages and innovations will escalate the growth of the market.

Bottled water producers are more likely to market their products as superior and high-quality, increasing demand for caps and closures. The increase in population income is accelerating the growth of the market. According to the International Bottled Water Association, the growing population of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) is influencing the demand for premium bottled water. Furthermore, technological advancements in packaging solutions boost demand for caps and closures.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on various sectors, including the beverage sector. Thus, the caps and closures market also experienced loss as regulatory bodies imposed stringent lockdown across several regions. Caps and closures are commonly used in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages, household goods, and so on. They are the final component for goods packaging and maintaining the dependability of product packaging. The growth in the demand for pharmaceuticals has been beneficial for the caps and closures market over the forecast period.

Because of the virus’s spread, the growth of the food and beverage sector, both offline and online food chains, slowed during this time period. The availability of safe and sanitary products, on the other hand, is driving market demand. Furthermore, the gradual opening of lockdowns presents various growth prospects for the closures market.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America is forecast to emerge as the largest revenue holder in the global caps and closure market. Rapid technological advancements in packaging solutions, combined with changing population lifestyles, are significant factors that may accelerate market demand across the region. Furthermore, the expansion of the food industry and rising demand for packaged food are creating numerous lucrative opportunities for market demand. Because of a large working population, the millennial population is more inclined to pack food, which may accelerate market demand across the region.

In addition to that, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to rising disposable income and increased consumption of processed and packaged food and beverages.

Competitors in the Market

AptarGroup Incorporated

RPC Group PLC

Amcor Limited Plc

Rexam PLC

Crown Holdings Incorporation

Berry Plastics Corporation

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Guala Closures Group

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global caps & closures market segmentation focuses on Raw Material, Type, End-Use, and Region.

By Raw Material

Plastic

Metals

Others

By Type

Plastics Caps & Closures

o Screw Caps

o Dispensing Caps

o Others

Metal Caps & Closures

o Screw & Lung Caps

o Crown Caps

o Others

Other Caps & Closures

By End-Use

Food

Beverages

Healthcare

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Others

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

