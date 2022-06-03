Flexible Paper Packaging Market Size 2022 Share, Business Strategies, Growth, Regional Demand, Revenue, Key Players 2030

The global flexible paper packaging market size was US$ 63.1 billion in 2021. The global flexible paper packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 99.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising preference for flexible packaging paper solutions over plastic packaging solutions, as well as increasing technological developments that lead to the introduction of innovative packaging, is the primary driving factor for flexible paper packaging market growth.

Furthermore, the growing number of stringent regulatory rules and regulations for plastic packaging, combined with growing awareness of environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging, is stimulating global market demand.

The increasing use of flexible paper packaging in a variety of end-use industries such as healthcare, personal care, food & beverages, and consumer goods will drive the market forward. In addition, other factors like rising disposable income, growing working population, and rising demand for packed food will contribute to the market growth for flexible paper packaging in the near future.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global flexible paper packaging market continued to grow at a steady pace. The Covid-19 outbreak resulted in lockdown restrictions imposed by governments around the world, which have had a negative impact on capital investments in a variety of sectors. As a result, it hampered market growth globally.

During the global recession, healthcare and e-commerce experienced significant growth. However, the gradual opening of the lockdown and expansion of the food and beverage industry is expected to act as a catalysing factor for flexible paper packing demand, accelerating flexible paper packing market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America had the highest revenue share in the global flexible paper packaging market. The region’s growth is being fuelled by rising technological developments and increased investment in R&D activities. Furthermore, rising digital printing, e-commerce growth, and a greater emphasis on sustainability are expected to drive revenue growth in this regional flexible paper packaging market.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR over the forecasted years. The major factors contributing to regional growth are increased industrialization and increased public and private sector investments. Furthermore, the growth in the rate of the working population is expected to contribute to this market growth. The expansion of the food industry and the development of emerging economies such as India, China, etc., will also drive the Asia-Pacific flexible paper packaging market forward.

Competitors in the Market

Mondi Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Amcor Limited

Sappi Global

DS Smith

Huhtamaki OYJ

Covers Holding SA

Wihuri

Sabert

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global flexible paper packaging market segmentation focuses on Packaging, Printing Technology, Embellishing Type, Application, and Region.

By Packaging Type

Pouches

Rollstock

Shrink Sleeves

Wraps

Others

By Printing Technology

Rotogravure

Flexography

Digital Printing

Others

By Embellishing Type

Hot Coil

Cold Coil

Others

By Application

Food

Spirits

Beverages

Healthcare

Beauty & Personal Care

Others

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

