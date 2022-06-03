Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Size 2022 By Share, Technology Type Statistics, Global Price Trends Evaluation, Geographical Application Growth Potential till 2030

The global pet meal kit delivery services market was US$ 1.10 billion in 2021. The global pet meal kit delivery services market is forecast to grow to US$ 4.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Factors Influencing the Market

Innovation in the pet meal kit delivery services market will primarily drive the market growth. For instance, the introduction of personalized meal kits and the availability of a wide range of online grocery stores will contribute to the growth of the market. Marley Spoon, for example, launched a bezzie in October 2021.Customers can personalize their orders for their animal companions by subscribing to the company’s meal kit brands. Each program is tailored to their age, weight, and level of activity. HelloFresh also announced to unveil its online grocery store where customers may purchase additional products. This platform allows users to get food items for fast meals through HelloFreshs online grocery shopping services.

The benefits of kit-based delivery services, such as doorstep delivery services and the presence of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meal kits, reduce the time of the users. Thus, these benefits will fuel the growth of the pet meal kit delivery services market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global COVID-19 outbreak has increased market demand for such kits, particularly for food delivery services. Primarily, nations such as the United States, India, Brazil, and the United Kingdom have seen a significant increase in domestic animal populations, resulting in increased sales of meal kit delivery services.

Following the outbreak, there has been a significant increase in online pet supply purchases. In 2020, the market experienced increasing emphasis on shipping meals globally via their online platforms, which is driving the market forward.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the global pet meal kit delivery services market in terms of revenue. An increase in the adoption of dogs and cats in the United States, as well as an increase in food spending, are expected to drive market demand. According to the study by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Consumption Expenditure Surveys, food consumption surged by 18% in the US, in 2020. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a high CAGR due to an increase in the pet community in countries such as China, Japan, India, etc. Furthermore, increased disposable income allows consumers to invest more in food, including online food delivery services. Thus, it will drive the pet meal kit delivery services market forward.

Competitors in the Market

Butternut box

Kabo Lab

Lucky Dog Cuisine Inc.

Lyka

NomNomNow Inc.

Ollie Pets Inc.

PetPlate

Spot and Tango

Tailsco Ltd

The Farmers Dog, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global pet meal kit delivery services market segmentation focuses on Pet, Food, Subscription type, and Region.

By Pet Type

Dogs

Cats

By Food Type

Dry {kibble}

Wet

By Subscription Type

Topper

Full

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

