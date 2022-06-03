Population Health Management Market Position, Product and Services, Futuristic Opportunities, and New Product Launches 2030

The global population health management market size was US$ 4.9 billion in 2021. The global population health management market is forecast to grow to US$ 14.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising prevalence of diseases and growing demand for patient-centric care solutions will primarily drive the growth of the global population health management market during the study period. Furthermore, the benefits of patient-centric care solutions, such as improved care coordination and efficient patient engagement, will fuel the growth of the market.

The rising investments by government bodies to boost healthcare expenditure and offer efficient healthcare services will contribute to the growth of the global population health management market. Moreover, growing concerns over health after the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic are forecast to benefit the population health management market during the analysis period.

Additionally, rising R&D activities in the medical sector are forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has been opportunistic for the global population health management market as the patient base increased during the pandemic. Almost every country was affected by this outbreak, which increased the demand for efficient treatment. Thus, the global population health management market witnessed ample growth opportunities. Moreover, strict lockdown and other regulations forced people to adopt remote healthcare services to get efficient treatment amid the fear of a pandemic. Thus, it stimulated the growth of the global population health management market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America is forecast to dominate population health management in terms of revenue. It is attributable to the rising government initiatives and increasing adoption of EHRs. Furthermore, rising awareness about personalized and value-based reimbursements will stimulate the growth of this regional population health management market.

In addition to that, the region is home to some prominent industry players, such as Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Light beam Health Solutions, Conifer Health Solutions, SPH Analytics, and Innovaccer, which will contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to benefit the population health management market. According to a report by the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases affect nearly 17.3 million deaths globally every year.

The Asia-Pacific market for population health management is forecast to emerge as a significant contributor due to the growing healthcare expenditure and rising government initiatives to offer healthcare services at low cost.

Competitors in the Market

ZeOmega

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

Lumeris

Cerner Corporation

Healthagen LLC

Health Catalyst

UnitedHealth Group

Persivia

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global population health management segmentation focuses on Component, Mode of delivery, End-Use, and Region.

By Component

Software

Services

By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By End-Use

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

