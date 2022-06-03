Penetration Testing Market 2022 Report On Price Trends Insights and Forecast Research 2022-2030 | Statistics, Competition Strategies, Business Analysis, Opportunities 2030

The global penetration testing market was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2021. The global penetration testing market is forecast to grow to US$ 4.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Penetration Testing Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing popularity of IoT and rising demand for smartphones is primarily driving the growth of the penetration testing market. Furthermore, the growing number of cloud-based services, application security concerns for businesses, and increasing incidences of cyber-attacks are fueling global penetration testing market demand.

The increasing number of data centers will also contribute to the market growth as penetration testing is an important component to ensure a high level of security in the data center. Moreover, data consumption has increased recently as a result of the increasing adoption of mobile devices, which will drive the market forward.

The Cloud computing platform is gaining wide traction as it provides enterprises and industries with numerous innovative business opportunities and capabilities. Thus, it will also escalate the growth of the global penetration testing market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the wake of the pandemic, the demand for global penetration testing increased abruptly. The COVID-19 outbreak surged the penetration of the internet as enterprises started operating in remote mode. Thus, it boosted the growth of the global penetration testing market. Furthermore, the new era of online education and rising inclination towards online entertainment platforms have also contributed to the growth of the global penetration testing market.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global penetration testing market, owing to the early adoption of advanced technology and rising focus on developing smart infrastructure. Furthermore, technologies like cloud computing, AI, sentiment analytics, and others are gaining wide traction in this region. Thus, it will propel this penetration testing market forward.

The Asia-Pacific market for penetration testing is expected to grow steadily due to the high internet user base in the region. Furthermore, the rising demand for skilled labor in developing economies will contribute to the growth of the penetration testing market. Growing initiatives to boost the adoption of smart technology across all industrial verticals will also contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific penetration testing market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Acunetix

Checkmarx

Coalfire Labs

Core Security

Cyberhunter Solutions

Fireeye

Hackerone

IBM

Immuniweb

Indium Software

Isecurion

Micro Focus

Netsparkar

Offensive Security

Port Swigger

Rapid7

Raxis

Rhino Security Labs

Secureworks

Veracode

Vumeric Cybersecurity

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global penetration testing market segmentation focuses on Offering, Application Area, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region.

By Offering

Solution

Services

By Application Area

Web Applications

Mobile Applications

Network Infrastructure

Social Engineering

Cloud

Others

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

Healthcare

IT and ITeS

Telecom

Retail and Ecommerce

Manufacturing

Education

Others

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

