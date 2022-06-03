Smart Irrigation Market 2022 Technology Type Outlook, Current Status, Supply-Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Players Analysis 2030

The global smart irrigation market size was US$ 1.17 billion in 2021. The global smart irrigation market is forecast to grow to US$ 5.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Smart Irrigation Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global smart irrigation market is majorly driven by the rising awareness of the advanced features in irrigation systems. In addition, growing government initiatives to save water and boost farming activities are expected to benefit the global smart irrigation market during the forecast period.

The rising trend of smart cities will also contribute to the growth of the smart irrigation market. Furthermore, growing urbanization and depletion of forest areas will also force the demand for smart irrigation facilities during the study period.

The existing flaws in conventional irrigation methods, such as over-watering, will surge the demand for smart irrigation during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the smart irrigation market. It is majorly caused due to increased disruptions in manufacturing activities. Furthermore, investments in the sector declined due to the pandemic. As a result, it affected the global smart irrigation market. However, the pandemic has emerged as a lucrative growth opportunity for the market players, as the demand for food increased abruptly. In addition, the market is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities due to growing awareness among farmers about technology for farming operations.

The shortage of laboratories also surged the demand for smart practices, which increased the demand for technology. In addition, remote access is expected to emerge as a significant solution post-pandemic due to growing investments by government bodies.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest market for smart irrigation, owing to the presence of a strong agriculture industry in the region. Furthermore, the early adoption of smart technology will also contribute to the growth of the smart irrigation market in the region.

Moreover, the Asia-Pacific smart irrigation market is growing steadily due to the growing proliferation of IoT-based irrigation practices in India and China. Furthermore, the rising adoption of smartphones is expected to fuel the demand for remote practices. Therefore, it will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific smart irrigation market during the study period. In addition, conventional irrigation methods use a large amount of water. For instance, agriculture consumes 90% of the water in India, which is resulting in rapid groundwater depletion. Thus, it will drive the demand for smart irrigation systems.

Competitors in the Market

Rain Bird Corporation

Hunter Industries

Galcon

Rachio

Weathermatic

The Toro Company

Soil Scout

Caipos

Netafim

Hydropoint

Manna Irrigation

Stevens Water Monitoring

Delta-T Devices

Calsense

Skydrop

Aquaspy

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart irrigation market segmentation focuses on Component, System, Application, and Region.

By Component

Controllers

ET-Based (Evapotranspiration)

Soil Sensor-Based

Sensors

o Soil Moisture Sensors

o Temperature Sensors

o Rain/Freeze Sensors

o Fertigation Sensors

o Others

Water Flow Meters

Others

By System Type

Weather-based

Sensor-based

By Application

Agricultural

o Greenhouses

o Open-fields

Non-Agricultural

o Residential

o Turf & Landscape

o Golf Courses

o Others

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

