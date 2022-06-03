Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Free COVID home-test kits to arrive at Taiwan schools next week

Students can pick up 4 free tests kits each after distance learning ends

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/03 16:30
Vaccinating children against COVID-19 at Taipei City's Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall Friday. 

Vaccinating children against COVID-19 at Taipei City's Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Free packages of four COVID-19 home-test kits each will be sent out to schools early next week, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Friday (June 3).

The new measure formed part of a campaign to contain and reduce the spread of the virus among the elementary and secondary school population, CNA reported. Over the past few months, thousands of schools closed as the Omicron variant spread, with a limited number of fatalities reported among infants, while inoculations with COVID jabs for children continued.

Several cities and counties across Taiwan told students to stay home and switch to distance learning for at least two weeks.

Monday (June 6), the authorities will begin sending the free test kits for use by students at elementary schools, junior and senior high schools, and the first three years of five-year junior colleges, according to the MOE.

The students, including those of the class of 2021 graduating this year, can pick up the tests once in-school learning resumes in their area, officials said.
home test kits
children with COVID
COVID-19
free COVID test kits
Ministry of Education
MOE

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 76,967 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taiwan reports 76,967 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
2022/06/02 14:18
Taiwan reports 88,247 local COVID cases, 122 deaths
Taiwan reports 88,247 local COVID cases, 122 deaths
2022/06/01 14:10
New Taipei’s Danhai LRT introduces late-night trains
New Taipei’s Danhai LRT introduces late-night trains
2022/05/31 14:38
Taiwan reports 80,656 local COVID cases, surpasses 2 million infections
Taiwan reports 80,656 local COVID cases, surpasses 2 million infections
2022/05/31 14:11
Taiwan’s Lion Travel launches hiring drive for post-COVID tourism
Taiwan’s Lion Travel launches hiring drive for post-COVID tourism
2022/05/31 12:25