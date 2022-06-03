Free COVID home-test kits to arrive at Taiwan schools next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Free packages of four COVID-19 home-test kits each will be sent out to schools early next week, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Friday (June 3).

The new measure formed part of a campaign to contain and reduce the spread of the virus among the elementary and secondary school population, CNA reported. Over the past few months, thousands of schools closed as the Omicron variant spread, with a limited number of fatalities reported among infants, while inoculations with COVID jabs for children continued.

Several cities and counties across Taiwan told students to stay home and switch to distance learning for at least two weeks.

Monday (June 6), the authorities will begin sending the free test kits for use by students at elementary schools, junior and senior high schools, and the first three years of five-year junior colleges, according to the MOE.

The students, including those of the class of 2021 graduating this year, can pick up the tests once in-school learning resumes in their area, officials said.