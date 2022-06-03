AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

People pack the Mall as the British Royal family come onto the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, ... People pack the Mall as the British Royal family come onto the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)