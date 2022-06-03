US vows to hold Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine — live updates

Ukraine marks 100 days since start of Russia's invasion

Ukrainian parliament speaker calls for swift delivery of heavy weapons during Berlin visit

German Bundestag to decide on €100 billion armaments package for Bundeswehr

US Undersecretary of State Uzra Zeya says Russia "will be held accountable" for atrocities in Ukraine

This article was last updated at 07:04 UTC/GMT

Fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk — Ukrainian military

Ukraine’s military has reported that it has managed to hold positions in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, and that fighting continues in the strategically important city.

In a post on Facebook the Ukrainian general staff said that Russian forces were continuing their bombardment of Ukrainian positions in the city.

The general staff also reported that there had been air strikes on the village of Myrna Dolyna and failed attempts to advance on two nearby settlements.

Military leadership went on to say that there had also been a failed attempt to cut Sievierodonetsk from supply lines, but these were also unsuccessful.

Reports cannot be independently verified.

Russia achieved none of its initial objectives, UK says

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine reaches 100 days, Moscow has not achieved any of its initial goals, according to a daily briefing by the British Defense Ministry.

"Russian forces failed to achieve their initial objectives to seize Kyiv and Ukrainian centers of government," the UK ministry wrote, putting the failures down to Russian "false planning and poor tactical execution."

Russian forces are having more success in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, a part of the country that has witnessed a military standoff between Russian and Ukrainian forces since 2014. However, those gains, particularly in the Luhansk Oblast of the Donbas region, have come at a "significant resource cost" that has prevented Russian forces from generating momentum on other fronts.

The war in Ukraine will continue for some time if the Kremlin is to reach its goals, the UK said.

"In order for Russia to achieve any form of success will require continued huge investment of manpower and equipment, and is likely to take considerable further time."

Zelenskyy: Ukraine waiting for more advanced weapons

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said brutal fighting continued in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, particularly around the city of Sievierodonetsk.

"It's the toughest there right now," he said. "The entire temporarily-occupied territory of our state is now a complete disaster zone, for which Russia bears full responsibility.

"The longer the war goes on, the more vile, shameful and cynical things Russia is forever inscribing in its history," he added.

Zelenskyy went on to thank the United States for agreeing to send advanced rocket systems. "These weapons really can save the lives of our people and defend our land," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine expects to receive modern combat systems from other countries and noted that Sweden announced Thursday it was sending a new package of military assistance. Earlier this week, Germany also announced it would send additional weapons to Ukraine.

Heavy weapons need to be sent 'quickly' — Ukrainian parliament speaker

The speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, called for the quick delivery of weapon systems from Germany, the Funke-Mediengruppe reported.

"Now it's also about the decisions being implemented quickly," Stefanchuk said, referring to Germany's announcement that it would send heavy weapons to Ukraine.

While visiting Berlin, Stefanchuk announced that he would invite German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Kyiv to "give a speech to the Ukrainian parliament."

"It is very important for us that the ice is broken and that Ukraine has the opportunity to get the newest and most modern weapons from Germany," Stefanchuk said.

He also urged Berlin to send more weapons than already announced, saying that Kyiv requires "heavy weapons such as self-propelled howitzers, multiple rocket launchers, air defense systems and anti-ship guns."

Stefanchuk said that if Ukraine loses the war, Russian troops will be in the Baltic states and Poland within a month.

Commenting on the possibility of a cease-fire with Moscow, Stefanchuk said that "there are red lines for us. We will not give up any of our territories — neither Donbas nor Crimea."

German Bundestag to decide on €100 billion armaments package

Germany's Bundestag is set to decide on a €100 billion ($108 billion) package to modernize and strengthen the country's military.

The special fund must be approved by both the Bundestag and Bundesrat legislative bodies to come into existence. As it represents an amendment to the constitution, to pass it needs a two-thirds majority in both legislative bodies.

The amendment is expected to succeed as it is supported by Germany's governing coalition as well as the largest opposition group, the conservative CDU/CSU bloc. Some dissenting Social Democrat (SPD) and Green MPs from within the ruling coalition could vote against the measure.

Russia 'will be held accountable' — Washington

US Undersecretary of State Uzra Zeya spoke at a UN Security Council meeting and underscored Washington's commitment to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed in Ukraine since the start of the invasion.

"We've received credible reports of Russian forces torturing and committing execution style killings of people with their hands bound behind their back," Zeya said. "We've received reports of women and girls being raped, some publicly, and children taken away into Russia and put up for adoption."

"And we know that Russian forces continue to deny safe passage to civilians fleeing violence, and to humanitarian organizations trying to reach those in need," she added.

Zeya said that the United States is working with its allies to support a broad range of international investigations into atrocities in Ukraine. She said that US President Joe Biden's administration has a message for Russia's leadership: "The world is watching you, and you will be held accountable."

Summary of Thursday's events in Ukraine-Russia crisis

Sloviansk mayor Vadym Liakh urged residents to evacuate as Russian bombing intensified, adding that Russian bombardment had damaged electricity lines and cut the water supply in the city.

The US added 71 Russian and Belarusian entities to its trade blacklist, including aircraft plants and shipbuilding and research institutes.

Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported that officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations will meet in Istanbul for talks on the establishment of a "corridor'' to allow the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said that an estimated 800 people were holed up in bomb shelters at a chemical factory under attack in Sievierodonetsk.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the West must prepare for a long-term war in Ukraine.

The US Department of Treasury announced a new round of sanctions targeting 17 Russian individuals linked to President Vladimir Putin.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said "Russian company representatives" are not allowed on the legislature's premises.

Diplomats of the 27 European Union member states formally approved the sixth round of sanctions against Moscow, which include a partial ban on Russian oil imports and removal of Russia's top lender Sberbank from the international platform SWIFT.

You can revisit our live updates from June 2 here.

sdi/sri (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)