Winners of Taiwan’s Climate Change Painting Competition announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE) announced the winners of the Climate Change Painting Competition on May 24, showcasing the works of students in Taiwan and around the world.

Now in its 12th edition, elementary and junior high school students expressed their creativity based on this year’s theme, Good Meal Time on Earth. “The theme of this year’s painting competition is focused on food challenges created by climate change,” the event’s ambassador Eugene Chien (簡又新) was quoted as saying.

He said the theme was intended to match Sustainable Development Goals 2, 12 and 13: zero hunger, responsible consumption, and production, and take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts. Chien added the competition’s judges praised the artworks submitted by children this year for their creativity, sophisticated brushwork, and the expression of issues related to food and the survival of flora and fauna.

The competition was divided into two sections, national and international; the international section was open to domestic and international students aged 6 to 15 currently enrolled in school. This year, in the international section, 6,486 students from 14 countries including the U.S., Australia, North Macedonia, Paraguay, Croatia, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, India, and Bangladesh.

A total of 337 paintings were awarded in the national section, and 160 were awarded in the international section. TAISE wrote that the winning artworks will be exhibited at the MRT Zhongxiao Fuxing Station, National Science and Technology Museum, and virtually on the event’s official website.

The Climate Change Painting Competition was directed by the Ministry of Education, the Environmental Protection Administration, and the Council of Agriculture.



Winning artwork by Chien-Hwa Junior High School student Chen Hsuan. (TAISE image)



Winning artworks by Zhudong Junior High School Chen Hung-yu (left) and Wenhua Elementary School student Wang I-chie (right). (TAISE image)



Winning artworks by Taipei American School student Hei Yun-ting (left) and Taipei Kuei Shan School student Hung Hsin-huai (right). (TAISE image)