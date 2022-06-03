Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 76,517 local COVID-19 infections Friday (June 3), as well as 142 deaths and 47 imported cases, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The highest single-day number of local cases since the beginning of the pandemic were the 94,808 infections reported May 27, while a record number of 145 deaths were confirmed May 29. CECC officials and health experts estimated the number of infections was likely to peak at more than 100,000 per day at the end of May or in early June, but the predictions failed to come true, suggesting the COVID surge might last longer than previously thought.

Friday's new local cases included 35,999 males and 40,480 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City again reported the highest number of local infections, 11,766, followed by Kaohsiung City with 10,790 cases, and Taichung City with 10,651. A total of 17 counties and cities recorded more than 1,000 local infections each.

The 142 new deaths were 87 male and 55 female local cases aged between 20 and 99, with 134 suffering from chronic diseases and 67 not having received any vaccine against the virus. They were diagnosed with COVID between April 27 and May 31, and passed away between May 14 and June 1. A total of 35 of the deceased were at least 90 years of age, according to official data.

The 47 new imported cases included 22 males and 25 females, aged from under 10 to 79, who arrived in Taiwan on June 1 or June 2.

The new figures announced Friday took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus cases to 2,274,666, including 2,261,514 domestic cases and 13,098 imported ones. The 2,663 fatalities from the pandemic included 2,648 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 1,053 deaths and Taipei City 609.

