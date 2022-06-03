Japanese architect Tadao Ando holds retrospective in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— A retrospective exhibition by acclaimed Japanese architect, Tadao Ando, opened on Friday (June 3) and will continue until Sept. 13.

“Tadao Ando: Endeavors” has already toured Paris, Milan, and Shanghai. Taiwan will end the world tour with over 300 drawings, photographs, and models that look at the award-winning architect’s signature buildings.

Introduced by Taiwan’s Jut Art Museum, the centerpieces aim to bring the design process to life, instead of just showing pretty pictures, Ando said. The show is divided into four themes, including "primitive shapes of space," "an urban challenge," "landscape genesis," and "dialogue with history."

At the promotional press event on Thursday (June 2), it was explained that the show was called "endeavors" because Ando wants people to be passionate about their dreams and never give up on them. The 80-year-old artist never went to a formal design school but picked up knowledge when traveling the world with the money he earned as a professional boxer.

Ando strongly values the relationship between architecture, light, and people. A replica of one of his most famed works, "The Church of the Light," is on display on a 1:1 scale in the Taipei venue, which brings a sense of tranquility with its minimalistic style and architectural concreteness.

At the entrance of the show, Ando greets his guests with a green apple sculpture made of plastic, along with a poem called “Youth,” written by American poet Samuel Ullma. Ando hopes visitors to his show have a pure heart and stay young forever, like a fresh green apple.



Tadao Ando (right) participates in Thursday's press conference. (Taiwan News photo)



The symbolic green apple sculpture at the entrance. (Jut Art Museum photo)



The retrospective exhibition showcases a series of projects on Naoshima. (Jut Art Museum photo)