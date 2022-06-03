Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical confirms Russian oil shipment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Formosa Petrochemical Corp. (FPCC) confirmed that it had received a Russian oil shipment on Thursday (June 2).

Environmental protection group Air Clean Taiwan on Wednesday (June 1) posted on Facebook that the tanker NS POINT had delivered up to 40,000 tons of Russian oil products to FPCC at Mailiao harbor in Yunlin County that night, according to CNA. Air Clean Taiwan called on FPCC to not unload the shipment.

FPCC Spokesman Lin Key-yen (林克彥) on Thursday said that although the oil is from Russia, the company signed a contract to purchase the shipment from a Singaporean company. As the Taiwan government has not banned Russian oil imports, the Singaporean company could sue for breach of contract if the purchase was canceled for any reason other than force majeure, the spokesman said.

FPCC said it respects the rights of civil groups to protest, but had to go ahead with the purchase otherwise the company could face heavy losses, Lin said.