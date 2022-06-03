Alexa
Celtics have huge 4th, beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals

By JANIE McCAULEY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/06/03 11:43
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, celebrates with forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Fina...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, celebrates with forward Draymond Green during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals aga...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) brings the ball up the court against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart during the first half of Game 1 ...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes the ball in front of Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half of Gam...
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's N...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is defended by Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and guard Derrick White (9) during the first half ...
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates next to Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the first half of Game 1 of bas...
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with center Robert Williams III (44) and center Al Horford (42) during the first half of Game 1 of ...
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball'...
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the first half of Game 1 of b...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jaylen Brown fueled a comeback charge and scored 24 points, Al Horford hit six 3-pointers and the Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history to a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday night.

Horford finished with 26 points and the Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the final 12 minutes after trailing by 15 points late in the third quarter.

Boston made its first seven tries from long distance in the fourth and wound up 9 of 12 beyond the arc over the final 12 minutes as almost everybody got involved in the 3-point flurry. Jayson Tatum was the lone Celtics regular who struggled offensively, finishing 3 for 17.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points in his return to the NBA’s big stage for the first time in three years, but the Warriors couldn't sustain momentum from a 38-point third quarter that put them ahead 92-80 going into the final 12 minutes.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports