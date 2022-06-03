International Cancer Specialists Provides Low-Dose CT Scans For Safer Lung Cancer Screening

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 June 2022 - ICS is a cancer management centre in Singapore that provides low-dose computed tomography (also called a low-dose CT scan, or LDCT) as an alternative to MRI scans or standard-dose CT scans. Alternatively referred to as spiral or helical CT scan, this low-dose CT scan will continuously rotate in a circular motion to take the lungs' 3-D images while the patient is lying down. Gradually, the circular motion will become smaller to explore other areas of the lungs.



What sets this apart from other CT scans is that it emits less than one-fifth of the radiation as the full-dose CT scan. Nevertheless, it's as effective as the other scans in producing high-resolution images, which are concise and comprehensive.



Moreover, it can show lung nodules that can be too tiny for a normal X-ray or even an MRI scan to detect. While typical X-rays can pick out lung nodules as small as a ten-cent coin, low-dose CT scans can discern and showcase lung abnormalities the size of a rice grain.



Since not all nodules are cancerous, ICS’ oncologist will arrange for a biopsy for further confirmation on whether the nodules are cancerous. After all, the smaller the detected cancerous nodules are, the less likely the cancerous cells have spread to the other parts of the body.



By detecting the cancerous cells earlier, it allows for more treatment options for lung cancer and also gives the patient a better survival chance.



Another noteworthy trait that low-dose CT scans have is that these low-dose scans take lesser time than the typical X-ray. A low-dose CT scan can be done in a matter of minutes. With more accurate detection, lesser time taken, and less radiation, those at risk of lung cancer would have increased chances of getting early-stage treatment for lung cancer, which provide higher chances of recovery.



As an organisation specialising in cancer diagnosis and treatment in Singapore, ICS also offers cold caps and scalp cooling systems in a snugly fitting hat. This hat, which contains a cold gel, is to be worn during chemotherapy to reduce its side effects, such as hair loss. The centre also offers a body composition analysis machine, which can scan precise physical attributes of your body, such as body fat, water content, bone mass, metabolic age, and more, to get the full measure of your body’s overall health.



ICS combines modern medications that have been approved by the Health Sciences Authority and which have been widely adopted in Singapore. Providing an array of high-quality treatment options, ICS stands ready to assist with the patient's journey to cancer recovery.



