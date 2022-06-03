Pump Up Your Adrenaline With iShopChangi’s iShopathon

From 3 June to 3 July 2022, enjoy huge savings on all your favourite iShopChangi products with the much-anticipated iShopathon. Make the most of attractive offers on health, beauty, homewares, electronic goods and more!

Dates

Category Deals

3 – 8 June

-Sitewide 6.6. Flash Sales



-Electronics Week

9 – 22 June

Wines & Spirits Weeks

23 – 30 June

Beauty, Wellness, Fashion

1 July – 3 July

ChangiLoveSG (featuring Singaporean brands) across all categories



Promotion

Promotion Period

6.6 Flash Sale



10% off* no min spend, cap at S$50 with <66FLASH22>

Limited redemptions available, other T&Cs apply.

3 – 8 June

Shop 5th item for free



Buy 4 items get the 5th item at S$0 with < ISHOPFREE > 5th item capped at S$100.

> 5th item capped at S$100. Lowest priced item will be considered the 5th item

Limited to 1 redemption per customer, 10 redemptions available per week, other T&Cs apply.

3 June – 3 July

Manic Monday



First shopper to cart out at 10pm on 6, 13, 20, 27 June will get their whole cart for free with code <MANICMONDAY>

Limited to 1 redemption per week, per customer, other T&Cs apply.

3 June – 3 July

Sprint & Save #2 (Wines & Spirits Week, Father's Day)



9% off* no min spend cap at S$50 with <ISHOPDAD>

Limited redemptions available, other T&Cs apply.

9 – 22 June

Sprint & Save #3 (Wines & Spirits Week)



S$5 off* S$80 min spend with < ISHOP5 >

> S$25 off* S$300 min spend with < ISHOP25 >

> S$50 off* S$500 min spend with < ISHOP50 >

> S$120 off* S$900 min spend with <ISHOP120>

Limited redemptions available, other T&Cs apply.

23 – 30 June

Sprint & Save #4 (ChangiLoveSG Week)



10% off* with minimum S$100 spend, cap at S$50 with <ISHOP10>

Limited redemptions available, other T&Cs apply.

1 – 3 July

Traveller-exclusive



For bona fide travelling passengers through Changi Airport only

11% off* S$200, cap at S$50 with <ISHOPFLY>

Limited redemptions available, other T&Cs apply.

9 June – 3 July

Changi Pay



20% off* no min. spend, cap at S$40 with <ISHOPCP20>

Limited redemptions available, other T&Cs apply.

3 Jun – 3 Jul

Partner exclusives



Citibank: 15% off* S$250 cap at S$50 with < ISHOPCITI15 >

> DBS: 10% off* S$100 cap at S$50 with < ISHOPDBS10 >

> AMEX: For new customers, 12% off* no min. spend cap at S$30 with < AMEXNEW >

> AMEX: For existing customers, S$25 off* S$250 with < AMEX25 >

> Alipay: Spend 1,200RMB and get a random discount off from 50 – 100RMB

Atome: 12% off* S$350 (capped at S$50)

Limited redemptions available, other T&Cs apply.

3 Jun – 3 Jul



About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport's promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax-and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.



https://www.ishopchangi.com/en/home



