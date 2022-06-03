Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, in photos

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/03 06:22
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and...
Queen Elizabeth II watches with a smile from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022,...
A crowd fills The Mall as they wait for the royal family to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first ...
Crowds in Parliament Square take photos of military jets as they pass over London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to...
Fans attach flags to barriers along The Mall in London, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, as they camp out ahead of the start of the Queen's Jubilee weekend. B...
Tents are pitched on The Mall near Buckingham Palace, where Royal superfans are camped out for a prime position to view the Platinum Jubilee celebrati...
Royal fans share a laugh as they gather along The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of cel...
A member of the Coldstream Guards holds souvenir programs ahead of the Trooping the Color in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days...
Members of the Household Division march during the Trooping the Color in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to m...
Prince George, left, Prince Louis, second left, and Princess Charlotte, third left, watch the Trooping of the Color in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, ...
The Honourable Artillery Company fires the Royal Gun Salute at Tower Bridge, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, to mark the start of the Platinum Jubilee ...
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Kent watch from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2,...
The Queen's guards march during the Trooping the Color parade at Horse Guards, London, Thursday, June 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations ...
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, in his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, takes part in the Trooping the Color parade, in London, Thursda...
People wear Union flags in St James's Park in London ahead of the Queen's Jubilee weekend, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Britain is celebrating Queen Eliza...
Royal fans have Union flag transfers applied to their faces on The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of...
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, left, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, ride in a carriage during the Trooping the Color, in London, Thursday June 2, 2022...
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, her children Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, ride in a horse-d...
Members of the public fill The Mall ahead of a flypast over Buckingham Palace, during the Trooping the Color in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the...
The Red Arrows perform a flypast after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to...
Queen Elizabeth II, from left, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William stand on the balcony of ...
Britain's Prince Charles, left, with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis her grandson, covering his ears with his hands, next to his mother Kate Duchess ...
Royal fans gather along The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the ...
People stand on The Mall looking towards Buckingham Palace and the Queen Victoria Memorial statue as the road is lined with Union flags and closed to ...
Royal fans sing the national anthem as they gather along The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four ...
The Trooping the Color takes place at Horse Guards, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubi...
An Irish wolfhound leads as Guards take part in the Trooping the Color ceremony at Horse Guards, central London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first o...
Queen Elizabeth II wipes her eye as she and the Duke of Kent watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony in Londo...
Prince Louis watches the Trooping of the Color in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubile...

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and...

Queen Elizabeth II watches with a smile from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022,...

A crowd fills The Mall as they wait for the royal family to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first ...

Crowds in Parliament Square take photos of military jets as they pass over London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to...

Fans attach flags to barriers along The Mall in London, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, as they camp out ahead of the start of the Queen's Jubilee weekend. B...

Tents are pitched on The Mall near Buckingham Palace, where Royal superfans are camped out for a prime position to view the Platinum Jubilee celebrati...

Royal fans share a laugh as they gather along The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of cel...

A member of the Coldstream Guards holds souvenir programs ahead of the Trooping the Color in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days...

Members of the Household Division march during the Trooping the Color in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to m...

Prince George, left, Prince Louis, second left, and Princess Charlotte, third left, watch the Trooping of the Color in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, ...

The Honourable Artillery Company fires the Royal Gun Salute at Tower Bridge, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, to mark the start of the Platinum Jubilee ...

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Kent watch from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2,...

The Queen's guards march during the Trooping the Color parade at Horse Guards, London, Thursday, June 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations ...

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, in his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, takes part in the Trooping the Color parade, in London, Thursda...

People wear Union flags in St James's Park in London ahead of the Queen's Jubilee weekend, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Britain is celebrating Queen Eliza...

Royal fans have Union flag transfers applied to their faces on The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of...

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, left, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, ride in a carriage during the Trooping the Color, in London, Thursday June 2, 2022...

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, her children Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, ride in a horse-d...

Members of the public fill The Mall ahead of a flypast over Buckingham Palace, during the Trooping the Color in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the...

The Red Arrows perform a flypast after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to...

Queen Elizabeth II, from left, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William stand on the balcony of ...

Britain's Prince Charles, left, with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis her grandson, covering his ears with his hands, next to his mother Kate Duchess ...

Royal fans gather along The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the ...

People stand on The Mall looking towards Buckingham Palace and the Queen Victoria Memorial statue as the road is lined with Union flags and closed to ...

Royal fans sing the national anthem as they gather along The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four ...

The Trooping the Color takes place at Horse Guards, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubi...

An Irish wolfhound leads as Guards take part in the Trooping the Color ceremony at Horse Guards, central London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first o...

Queen Elizabeth II wipes her eye as she and the Duke of Kent watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony in Londo...

Prince Louis watches the Trooping of the Color in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubile...

LONDON (AP) — Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne have kicked off with formal Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

First came the Trooping the Color ceremony with horses. Then the queen joined members of her family Thursday on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as 70 planes flew overhead.

The 96-year-old Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to serve for seven decades. During a four-day holiday weekend, thousands of street parties are planned around the country.