Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, in photos

Fans attach flags to barriers along The Mall in London, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, as they camp out ahead of the start of the Queen's Jubilee weekend. B... Fans attach flags to barriers along The Mall in London, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, as they camp out ahead of the start of the Queen's Jubilee weekend. Britain is celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne with four days of festivities beginning with her ceremonial birthday parade on June 2, 2022. The 96-year-old monarch's Platinum Jubilee kicked off with a full staging of Trooping the Color, the parade of more than 1,400 soldiers that marks the queen's official birthday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)