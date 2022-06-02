All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|34
|15
|.694
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|18-7
|16-8
|Toronto
|29
|20
|.592
|5
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|16-8
|13-12
|Tampa Bay
|29
|21
|.580
|5½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|17-11
|12-10
|Boston
|24
|27
|.471
|11
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|13-14
|11-13
|Baltimore
|22
|30
|.423
|13½
|6
|5-5
|W-1
|13-12
|9-18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|30
|22
|.577
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|17-11
|13-11
|Chicago
|23
|25
|.479
|5
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|11-13
|12-12
|Cleveland
|22
|24
|.478
|5
|3
|5-5
|W-3
|11-8
|11-16
|Detroit
|20
|30
|.400
|9
|7
|6-4
|W-2
|14-15
|6-15
|Kansas City
|16
|33
|.327
|12½
|10½
|2-8
|L-4
|8-15
|8-18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|33
|18
|.647
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|14-6
|19-12
|Los Angeles
|27
|23
|.540
|5½
|_
|3-7
|L-6
|15-13
|12-10
|Texas
|24
|25
|.490
|8
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|12-13
|12-12
|Seattle
|21
|29
|.420
|11½
|6
|4-6
|L-1
|12-10
|9-19
|Oakland
|20
|33
|.377
|14
|8½
|3-7
|L-3
|7-20
|13-13
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|35
|17
|.673
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|19-8
|16-9
|Atlanta
|24
|27
|.471
|10½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|14-14
|10-13
|Philadelphia
|22
|29
|.431
|12½
|6
|3-7
|W-1
|12-15
|10-14
|Miami
|20
|28
|.417
|13
|6½
|3-7
|L-1
|10-12
|10-16
|Washington
|18
|34
|.346
|17
|10½
|4-6
|L-3
|9-18
|9-16
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|32
|20
|.615
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|14-6
|18-14
|St. Louis
|29
|21
|.580
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|16-11
|13-10
|Pittsburgh
|22
|27
|.449
|8½
|5
|6-4
|W-3
|11-14
|11-13
|Chicago
|21
|29
|.420
|10
|6½
|5-5
|W-2
|9-17
|12-12
|Cincinnati
|17
|32
|.347
|13½
|10
|6-4
|L-1
|9-12
|8-20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|33
|17
|.660
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|15-8
|18-9
|San Diego
|30
|20
|.600
|3
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|13-10
|17-10
|San Francisco
|27
|22
|.551
|5½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|13-11
|14-11
|Arizona
|25
|27
|.481
|9
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|14-16
|11-11
|Colorado
|23
|27
|.460
|10
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|16-12
|7-15
___
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0
Houston 5, Oakland 4
Detroit 5, Minnesota 0
Boston 7, Cincinnati 1
Baltimore 9, Seattle 2
Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3, 11 innings
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 2-3) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
___
St. Louis 5, San Diego 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0
Miami 14, Colorado 1, 1st game
Atlanta 6, Arizona 0
Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5
Boston 7, Cincinnati 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
Colorado 13, Miami 12, 10 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-4), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 5-4) at Cincinnati (Minor 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 5-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 5-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-2), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 6-0), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., 1st game
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.