Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/02 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 34 15 .694 _ _ 5-5 W-1 18-7 16-8
Toronto 29 20 .592 5 _ 8-2 W-7 16-8 13-12
Tampa Bay 29 21 .580 _ 5-5 W-1 17-11 12-10
Boston 24 27 .471 11 5-5 W-1 13-14 11-13
Baltimore 22 30 .423 13½ 6 5-5 W-1 13-12 9-18
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 30 22 .577 _ _ 4-6 L-2 17-11 13-11
Chicago 23 25 .479 5 3 4-6 L-2 11-13 12-12
Cleveland 22 24 .478 5 3 5-5 W-3 11-8 11-16
Detroit 20 30 .400 9 7 6-4 W-2 14-15 6-15
Kansas City 16 33 .327 12½ 10½ 2-8 L-4 8-15 8-18
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 33 18 .647 _ _ 7-3 W-4 14-6 19-12
Los Angeles 27 23 .540 _ 3-7 L-6 15-13 12-10
Texas 24 25 .490 8 6-4 L-1 12-13 12-12
Seattle 21 29 .420 11½ 6 4-6 L-1 12-10 9-19
Oakland 20 33 .377 14 3-7 L-3 7-20 13-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 35 17 .673 _ _ 8-2 W-6 19-8 16-9
Atlanta 24 27 .471 10½ 4 5-5 W-1 14-14 10-13
Philadelphia 22 29 .431 12½ 6 3-7 W-1 12-15 10-14
Miami 20 28 .417 13 3-7 L-1 10-12 10-16
Washington 18 34 .346 17 10½ 4-6 L-3 9-18 9-16
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 32 20 .615 _ _ 6-4 L-2 14-6 18-14
St. Louis 29 21 .580 2 _ 7-3 W-3 16-11 13-10
Pittsburgh 22 27 .449 5 6-4 W-3 11-14 11-13
Chicago 21 29 .420 10 5-5 W-2 9-17 12-12
Cincinnati 17 32 .347 13½ 10 6-4 L-1 9-12 8-20
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 33 17 .660 _ _ 6-4 L-3 15-8 18-9
San Diego 30 20 .600 3 _ 4-6 L-3 13-10 17-10
San Francisco 27 22 .551 _ 5-5 L-1 13-11 14-11
Arizona 25 27 .481 9 4-6 L-1 14-16 11-11
Colorado 23 27 .460 10 4-6 W-1 16-12 7-15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

Houston 5, Oakland 4

Detroit 5, Minnesota 0

Boston 7, Cincinnati 1

Baltimore 9, Seattle 2

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3, 11 innings

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Bieber 2-3) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 5, San Diego 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0

Miami 14, Colorado 1, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Arizona 0

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5

Boston 7, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

Colorado 13, Miami 12, 10 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday's Games

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-4), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 5-4) at Cincinnati (Minor 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 5-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-2), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 6-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.