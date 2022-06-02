Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/02 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 7 3 .700
Atlanta 6 3 .667 ½
Connecticut 6 3 .667 ½
Chicago 5 3 .625 1
Indiana 3 9 .250 5
New York 2 7 .222
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 9 1 .900
Seattle 5 3 .625 3
Dallas 5 4 .556
Los Angeles 5 6 .455
Phoenix 2 7 .222
Minnesota 2 8 .200 7

___

Wednesday's Games

New York 87, Indiana 74

Atlanta 84, Minnesota 76

Thursday's Games

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.