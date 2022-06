Thursday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €16,814,108 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses): Mixed Doubles Championship

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-6 (5), 6-2.