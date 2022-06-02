Cheng Lei: Australian reporter jailed in China denied calls to family, partner says

The health and well-being of Cheng Lei, an Australian journalist who has been detained in China since 2020, is cause for concern, according to her partner, who was interviewed by an Australian TV channel.

In an interview with Sky News Australia aired Thursday, Nick Coyle said he was worried "big time" about Cheng's health and her lack of access to the Australian consular staff.

Coyle told Sky News that Cheng's video meetings with the Australian consular staff have been suspended indefinitely, reportedly because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"I find that just totally unacceptable," Coyle said. "These monthly consular visits have literally been what's kept her going for 20 months."

Cheng Lei charged with espionage

Cheng was born in China but moved to Australia to study and work, and eventually became a citizen of Australia.

In 2001, Cheng moved back to China to work as a journalist. In August 2020, Cheng was detained for "national security" reasons by the Chinese government.

A well-known business journalist for a Chinese state-owned media by then, Cheng was charged with sharing state secrets.

She was tried in a Beijing court in March 2021on espionage charges. Australian diplomats were not allowed in court.

Authorities have deferred issuing her verdict ever since the trial took place. Cheng could face a life sentence in prison if she's found guilty of violating China's national security laws.

Denied phone calls with family

"She's been able to make no phone calls with anybody," Coyle told Sky News Australia.

"She's had maybe three visits from her lawyer, just to prepare for the trial," he added.

A mother of two, Cheng has not had "one phone call with family, with her children. Nothing," Coyle said.

Cheng's elderly parents also live in Australia. "Fortunately," Coyle said, "we're dealing with about the strongest person I know, mentally, emotionally, but there have been really difficult health challenges along the way."

