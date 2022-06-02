European Rabbis meet in Germany for landmark conference

On the last day of the General Assembly of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) in Germany, participants visited the memorial site of the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau.

There, Aharon Brodman, the Orthodox rabbi of Munich, spoke about his father and grandfather, who were victims of the Holocaust. "How symbolic it is that I stand here in Dachau as the grandson of David Brodman, who was murdered in Auschwitz," he said.

Dachau was Germany's first concentration camp and was built in March 1933, just weeks after the Nazis came to power. There were more than 200,000 prisoners here, including 50,000 Jews. Some 41,000 lost their lives here.

In a historic first, 300 Orthodox rabbis from 47 countries met for three days in Munich this week. They came from across Europe, but also from further afield: Morocco, Iran, Mexico, and Colombia.

Historic meeting at a historic location

This was only the second General Assembly in Germany, following a gathering with fewer participants in 2013 in Berlin. This year, CER President Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt recalled that it was here in Munich that Hitler's propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, delivered his speech inciting the nationwide pogrom against Jews that was then euphemistically described as the "night of broken glass" (Kristallnacht) in November 1938.

Neither the German President nor any member of the Federal Cabinet made an appearance at this year's gathering.

At a time of increasing antisemitism across Europe, the meeting posed a major challenge to security organizations. Even before the conference began, police officers patrolled the conference venue, even at night. During the day, plainclothes security forces were constantly walking up and down inside the building.

When twelve rabbis traveled by bus to Munich's Olympic Park to commemorate the eleven Israeli athletes who were murdered by Palestinian terrorists at the 1972 Olympics, they were accompanied by several dozen police officers.



Germany has seen a rise in the number of antisemitic attacks, and politicians have begun to take action to increase legal and security measures in recent years.

Jewish life in Europe

Against this backdrop, Rabbi Goldschmidt described the blossoming of new Jewish communities in Germany as a "miracle." But he also warned against restrictions on religious freedom in several European countries. He said that if, for example, a country bans the circumcision of newborn boys or ritual slaughter, Jewish life becomes impossible there and Jews have to leave the country, he said.

Daniel Höltgen, the special representative at the Council of Europe for antisemitism, anti-Islam, and other forms of religious intolerance and hate crimes addressed the problem of antisemitism among Muslims. Religious communities and civil societies, he suggested, should organize "grassroots encounters" on the local level that should address the issue concretely.

One of the younger rabbis at the Munich gathering was Moshe David HaCohen from Malmo, Sweden. The city has long been notorious for antisemitic incidents and numerous Jews have moved away. Now the Malmo rabbi describes how he brings groups of Jewish and Muslim youth together to promote understanding.

The fight against antisemitism was the main focus of this year's discussions, but issues of religious law and liturgical arrangements are also a topic of debate. But this year, the impact of the Russian aggression against Ukraine overshadowed the gathering. Many of the rabbis gathering in Munich have relatives in Ukraine. Poland's Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich, described the drastic fates of Holocaust survivors there.

And the situation of Jews in Russia is also changing. "A significant part of the Jews have already left the country," Rabbi Goldschmidt, who serves as chief rabbi of Moscow, told Deutsche Welle. "And many more are considering taking that step." Goldschmidt currently lives in Jerusalem.

On the final evening of the gathering, all dark thoughts were pushed aside: The clergy celebrated until well after midnight. For hours, the conference hall was filled with Hasidic rock music with pious and lively lyrics. And the rabbis, old and young, danced exuberantly in front of the stage. That, too, is Jewish life in 2022.

This article was originally written in German.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up herefor the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.