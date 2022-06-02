Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s only railbike with ocean view to resume operation June 18

Nighttime service runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/02 19:11
(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)

(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Shen'ao railbike on Taiwan’s north coast will resume operation on June 18, and advanced online booking for tickets became available at 12 p.m. on Wednesday (June 1).

The Shen’ao railbike trail starts from the Shen'ao Railway Line, which was originally used to transport coal, according to an introduction on New Taipei’s Travel website.

Now it has become the only railbike trail with an ocean view in the country. The 1.3-kilometer rail runs from Badouzi Train Station to Shen'ao. A one-way ride along the rail takes about 20 minutes.

The railbike trail has been closed for repair for three months and will reopen on June 18. Guided tours are available by scanning the QR code on each bike, New Taipei’s Tourism and Travel Department said in a news release.

In addition, night tickets will also become available when the railbike reopens. The daytime service opens from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., while the nighttime service runs from 6-8:30 p.m., according to the release. The nighttime operation will continue until Sept. 30.

There will be service every hour from Badouzi and service every half-hour from Shen’ao. Ticket prices for riding the railbike will be NT$150 (US$5) for a one-way trip and NT$250 for a round trip.

For online booking, click here or via the Ibon at 7-Eleven convenience stores. For more information about the rail bike, check out its official website.

Taiwan’s only railbike with ocean view to resume operation June 18
(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)
Shen'ao rail bike
Badouzi Train Station
Badouzi

RELATED ARTICLES

Shihfen Waterfall Park in New Taipei closed for Lunar New Year's Eve
Shihfen Waterfall Park in New Taipei closed for Lunar New Year's Eve
2020/01/22 15:26
Third Taipei-Keelung express bus line begins operation Oct. 16
Third Taipei-Keelung express bus line begins operation Oct. 16
2019/10/15 15:20
Shen'ao Rail Bike in N. Taiwan begins soft opening on Jan 18
Shen'ao Rail Bike in N. Taiwan begins soft opening on Jan 18
2019/01/10 21:52
Shen'ao Rail Bike in New Taipei revitalizes old tracks and romanticizes seaside landscapes
Shen'ao Rail Bike in New Taipei revitalizes old tracks and romanticizes seaside landscapes
2018/12/16 18:40
Experience Keelung’s Ghost Festival Parade
Experience Keelung’s Ghost Festival Parade
2018/08/10 15:12