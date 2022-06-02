Taiwan’s only railbike with ocean view to resume operation June 18

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Shen'ao railbike on Taiwan’s north coast will resume operation on June 18, and advanced online booking for tickets became available at 12 p.m. on Wednesday (June 1).

The Shen’ao railbike trail starts from the Shen'ao Railway Line, which was originally used to transport coal, according to an introduction on New Taipei’s Travel website.

Now it has become the only railbike trail with an ocean view in the country. The 1.3-kilometer rail runs from Badouzi Train Station to Shen'ao. A one-way ride along the rail takes about 20 minutes.

The railbike trail has been closed for repair for three months and will reopen on June 18. Guided tours are available by scanning the QR code on each bike, New Taipei’s Tourism and Travel Department said in a news release.

In addition, night tickets will also become available when the railbike reopens. The daytime service opens from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., while the nighttime service runs from 6-8:30 p.m., according to the release. The nighttime operation will continue until Sept. 30.

There will be service every hour from Badouzi and service every half-hour from Shen’ao. Ticket prices for riding the railbike will be NT$150 (US$5) for a one-way trip and NT$250 for a round trip.

For online booking, click here or via the Ibon at 7-Eleven convenience stores. For more information about the rail bike, check out its official website.



(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)