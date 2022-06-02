ATEN MicLIVE Wins Best Choice Award at COMPUTEX 2022

TAIPEI, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATEN International, the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, today announces that its MicLIVE 6CH AI Audio Mixer (UC8000) has won the COMPUTEX 2022 Best Choice Award. The award has recognized ATEN's focus on user experience design and its efforts in continuously creating value for customers. MicLIVE is the world's first AI-powered audio mixer as it adopts machine learning techniques to deliver localization, acoustic detection, and acoustic fingerprinting to optimize the voice recording experience, and was introduced to help users create the perfect audio experience with ease, which is tailor-made for podcasts, talk shows, livestreaming, worship, and music applications. In addition, MicLIVE was also awarded a 2021 Good Design Award and a 2022 Sound & Video Contractor Innovative Product Award. The COMPUTEX 2022 Best Choice Award is the third award that MicLIVE has won.

"ATEN is extremely honored to receive this COMPUTEX 2022 Best Choice Award for our continued efforts of focusing on improving the user experience of our products," says Nicholas Lin, Senior Vice President of ATEN. "The MicLIVE Podcast AI Audio Mixer works like a virtual team for users: it simplifies complex audio engineering into simple few taps, and has made real our goal to make professional podcasting easier."

MicLIVE was chosen as a winner by COMPUTEX 2022 for its powerful features and human-centered design. COMPUTEX stated that, "This product was made especially for the podcast market with several mixing features in an all-in-one design, including six channels for audio input. With its customizable audio effect jingle pads and human-robot collaborative design, it lowers the barrier to entry for podcasting and allows for easy operation by a single person. Using AI machine learning equalizer algorithms, it can intelligently reduce noise and adjust audio for the recording environment, allowing for high-quality audio recording in real time even in poor audio conditions. This product can optimize the speaker's voice in real time for a polished audio experience."

Podcast audiences are steadily growing in the post-pandemic era, which has also led to the increase of podcasters. MicLIVE is designed to help both novices and professionals with its powerful set of features to streamline the podcast workflow and enrich programs so that one user can create a pro-level broadcast on their own.

For more information, please visit: https://www.aten.com/global/en/products/usb-peripherals/content-creation/uc8000/

About ATEN

ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979, is the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions. Offering integrated KVM, professional AV, and intelligent power solutions, ATEN products connect, manage, and optimize AV/IT equipment in corporate, government, education, broadcasting and media, and transportation environments. ATEN has 570+ issued international patents and a global R&D team that produces a constant stream of innovative solutions, resulting in a comprehensive portfolio of products available worldwide.

Headquartered in Taiwan, ATEN International Co., Ltd. has grown to include subsidiaries and regional offices in China, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the U.S., the U.K., Russia, Turkey, Poland and India – with R&D centers in Taiwan, China, and Canada.

For more information about ATEN, please visit www.aten.com.