Taiwan’s 2022 International Balloon Festival kicks off July 2

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 45-day Taiwan International Balloon Festival will take place from July 2-Aug. 15 at the Luye Highland in Taitung County.

During the festival period, tethered flights are available for advance online ticket holders as well as people who purchase the tickets on-site.

There will be two sessions of tethered flights each day, with the morning session lasting from 5:30-7:30 a.m., and the afternoon session from 5:00-7:00 p.m, according to the ezTravel website. However, the exact time may vary slightly depending on the weather. There will be no morning session on July 2 due to the opening ceremony.

Each ride will last five to seven minutes. Morning session ticket holders should report to the activity operators between 5:00-6:30 a.m., while afternoon session ticket holders should report between 4:30-6:00 p.m.

As advance online tethered flight tickets have sold out, only on-site tickets are available. According to a Taitung County Tourism Department staffer, about 200 tickets are reserved for on-site purchases each day, starting from 4 a.m., and each person is limited to purchasing a maximum of two tickets. He recommended the public come early on weekdays (Monday to Thursday) to increase their chances of getting on-site tickets.

On-site tickets for Monday-Thursday sell for NT$500 (US$17) each, while tickets for Friday-Sunday cost NT$600 each. Children shorter than 110 centimeters are not allowed to take a ride, according to ezTravel.

For more information about the event, visit its official website.



(YouTube, Taitung Amazing video)