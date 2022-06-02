Camera Modules Market [FACTORS] 2022 : Analysis By Industry Growth, Demand, Trends and Research Report 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Camera Modules Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Camera Modules Market is valued approximately USD 37.24 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A camera module is an image sensor that is integrated with lens, control electronics, and an interface like camera serial interface (CSI), ethernet, or plain raw low-voltage differential signaling. This module allows cameras to capture high-definition quality & low illumination photos, and also offers correction functions.

The development of digital technology for households and commercial establishments, rising concern for public safety and security, increasing demand for consumer electronics, coupled with the growing demand for smartphones and tablet PC are the chief driving factors for the global market growth. For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2019, the Indian appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) was accounted with Rs. 76,400 crore (US$ 10.93 billion). Also, the ACE industry is projected to double and reach Rs. 1.48 lakh crore (US$ 21.18 billion) by 2025. Thereby, the growth of the consumer electronics industry is likely to propel the demand for the camera modules, which, in turn, accelerates the market growth across the globe. However, miniaturization of devices leading to design complexities and high maintenance costs, and high-power consumption in camera modules impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, rising innovations and advancements in image sensors and growing applications of AR and VR devices are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Camera Modules market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing trend of automated driving systems and rising expenditure on technological developments by the leading companies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing investments in the smart cities development, as well as the growth of the automotive industry, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Camera Modules market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

LG Innotek Co., Ltd.

OFILM Group Co., Ltd.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co., Ltd.

Hon Hai Precision Inc. Co., Ltd. (Foxconn)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.

Luxvision Innovation Limited

Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd

MCNEX Co., Ltd.

Truly International Holdings Ltd.

Cammsys Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Image Sensors

Lens Module

Voice Coil Motors

Other Components

By Focus Type:

Fixed Focus

Autofocus

By Process:

Flip-Chip Camera Module

Chip-On-Board Camera Module

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Security and Surveillance

Aerospace & Defense

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Camera Modules Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

