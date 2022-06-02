Global Display Market [RESEARCH STUDY] 2022 to 2030 New Study, Industry Scope, and Growth Strategies

Quadintel published a new report on the Global Display Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Display Market is valued at approximately USD 143.24 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The Display mainly involves computer output surface, screen, projection surface that Displays text, light-emitting diode (LED), liquid crystal Display, graphic images using a cathode ray tube, or further technologies. This can be used on devices such as smartphones, tablets, television, public transport, vehicles, and many others. A Display device is an output device for the presentation of data in visual or tactile form. The increasing adoption of OLED Displays in various applications, growing use of LED Displays for TVs, video walls, and digital signage applications, and rising demand for interactive Displays across various applications is stimulating the market demand around the world.
For instance, in 2017, the smartphone unit shipments worldwide were recorded with 1.6 billion units that exhibit a rise of 7.17% from 2014 (1.3-billion-unit smartphone shipments). Therefore, rising demand for smartphones is associated with the demand for the Display, which, in turn, surges the market demand. However, high costs associated with new Display technology-based products impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, rising demand for foldable and flexible Displays is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the Global Display Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the region being the early adopter of the novel technologies coupled with the presence of the leading market players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rapid penetration of the OLED Displays, rising number of Display panel manufacturing plants, and availability of the cheap workforce and raw materials would create lucrative growth prospects for the Display market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Samsung Electronics
LG Display
Japan Display
NEC Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
BOE Technology
Sony
AU Optronics
Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)
Sharp (Foxconn)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology
LCD
OLED
Micro-LED
Direct-View LED
Other
By Panel Size
Microdisplays
Small and Medium-sized Panels
Large Panels
By Product Type
Smartphones
Television Sets
PC Monitors & Laptops
Digital Signage/Large Format Displays
Automotive Displays
Tablets
Smart Wearables
Others
By Vertical
Consumer
Automotive
Sports & Entertainment
Transportation
Retail, Hospitality, and BFSI
Industrial & Enterprise
Education
Healthcare
Defense & Aerospace
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Display Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
