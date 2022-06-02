Global Display Market [RESEARCH STUDY] 2022 to 2030 New Study, Industry Scope, and Growth Strategies

Quadintel published a new report on the Global Display Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Display Market is valued at approximately USD 143.24 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The Display mainly involves computer output surface, screen, projection surface that Displays text, light-emitting diode (LED), liquid crystal Display, graphic images using a cathode ray tube, or further technologies. This can be used on devices such as smartphones, tablets, television, public transport, vehicles, and many others. A Display device is an output device for the presentation of data in visual or tactile form. The increasing adoption of OLED Displays in various applications, growing use of LED Displays for TVs, video walls, and digital signage applications, and rising demand for interactive Displays across various applications is stimulating the market demand around the world.

For instance, in 2017, the smartphone unit shipments worldwide were recorded with 1.6 billion units that exhibit a rise of 7.17% from 2014 (1.3-billion-unit smartphone shipments). Therefore, rising demand for smartphones is associated with the demand for the Display, which, in turn, surges the market demand. However, high costs associated with new Display technology-based products impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, rising demand for foldable and flexible Displays is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Display Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the region being the early adopter of the novel technologies coupled with the presence of the leading market players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rapid penetration of the OLED Displays, rising number of Display panel manufacturing plants, and availability of the cheap workforce and raw materials would create lucrative growth prospects for the Display market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Samsung Electronics

LG Display

Japan Display

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

BOE Technology

Sony

AU Optronics

Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)

Sharp (Foxconn)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

LCD

OLED

Micro-LED

Direct-View LED

Other

By Panel Size

Microdisplays

Small and Medium-sized Panels

Large Panels

By Product Type

Smartphones

Television Sets

PC Monitors & Laptops

Digital Signage/Large Format Displays

Automotive Displays

Tablets

Smart Wearables

Others

By Vertical

Consumer

Automotive

Sports & Entertainment

Transportation

Retail, Hospitality, and BFSI

Industrial & Enterprise

Education

Healthcare

Defense & Aerospace

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Display Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

