Space Power Electronics Market [SIZE] 2022 Segmentation Analysis Industry Share and Forecast by 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Space Power Electronics Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Space Power Electronics Market is valued approximately USD 205 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Space power electronics refers to the use of electronics to regulate and transfer electric power from one form to another on satellites, spacecraft, launch vehicles, space stations, and rovers. It deals with the processing of high voltages and currents in order to produce power for a wide range of applications. A power electronic system can be made up of a modular power electronic subsystem (PESS) with input and output power ports coupled to a source and a load, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

The cornerstone of modem power electronic converters are semiconductor devices including metal-oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFET), insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT), MOS -controlled thyristor (MCT), and gate-turn-off thyristors (GTO).Significant investment in satellite manufacturing, as well as technological advancements in microprocessors and FPGAs, are the primary drivers of the Space Electronics Market. The high cost of designing and developing space electronic goods, as well as the difficulties in providing a realistic testing environment for radiation-hardened electronics, may limit the development of the Space Electronics Market throughout the anticipated period. The arrival of new materials for the fabrication of space electronics, as well as the growing need for reconfigurable satellite payloads, effectively opens up new market prospects. These prospects are providing market participants with new ways to expand their business.

The key regions considered for the global Space Power Electronics Marketstudy includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is predicted to lead the space power electronics market in terms of region. In the North American region, the United States has a lucrative market for space power electronics. To improve the quality and efficacy of satellite communication and deep space research, the US government is aggressively investing in advanced space power electronics technologies. Increased spending on

satellite equipment to improve the armed forces’ defence and surveillance capabilities, as well as the modernization of existing communication in military platforms, critical infrastructure, and authorities using satellite systems, are estimated to drive the space power electronics market in North America. For better power conversion, the Boeing-built O3b mPOWER satellites use radiation-fault-tolerant DC-DC converter power modules. Whereas, Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to provide strong growth possibilities in the next years. In the future years, India, China, and Russia will be the new growth engines in the European and Asia-Pacific space electronics markets.

Major market player included in this report are:

Infineon Technologies

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Stmicroelectronics

Onsemi

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Bae Systems Plc

Analog Devices, Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Nxp Semiconductors

Crane Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ByDevice Type:

Power Discrete

Power Module

Power IC

By Application:

Satellite

Spacecraft & Launch Vehicle

Rovers

Space stations

By Platform type:

Power

Command and data handling

ADCS

Propulsion

TT&C

Structure

Thermal system

By Voltage:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Space Power Electronics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

