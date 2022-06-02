Construction Industry Market [NEWS] 2022 Technological Strategies, Business Advancements and Top Vendor Landscape 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Construction Industry Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Construction Industry Market is valued approximately USD 13574.73 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.4% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The construction industry can be defined as the branch of manufacture and trade according to maintaining, repairing, and building structures this also includes drilling and solid mineral exploration. Construction is the process of building a physical property by using both tangible and intangible goods & services.

Construction involves the creation of buildings, infrastructure, industrial facilities, and related activities. The increasing automation in public spaces, growing awareness regarding the availability of antibacterial construction materials, and rising investments for infrastructural development are the chief factors that are surging the market demand across the globe. In addition, population growth, rapid urbanization, coupled with increasing disposable income are the further factors that are bolstering the market demand in the near future. For instance, as per the news released by Global Construction 2030, it is estimated that the volume of construction output will increase by 85% to USD 15.5 trillion around the world. This development is primarily driven by three countries China, India, and the United States that are contributing nearly 57% share to the growth of the construction segment worldwide. Thereby, the increasing output of the construction segment is leading to the growth of the construction industry in the near future. However, volatility in raw material prices and unavailability of raw materials, and the global housing crisis impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the development of the emerging economies and Increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Construction Industry Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising investments in the infrastructural development and flourishing development of the construction sector. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, as well as increasing industrialization and urbanization, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Construction Industry market across the European region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bechtel Corporation

Balfour Beatty PLC

Grupo ACS

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

PCL Construction Enterprises Inc.

Skanska Construction Ltd.

Vinci SA

Samsung C&T Corporation

Skanska AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Building Construction

Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction

Specialty Trade Contractors

Land Planning and Development

By Building:

Residential

Non-Residential

By Construction Machinery:

Earth Moving Machinery

Material Handling Machinery

Concrete & Road Construction Machinery

By End Use:

Housing

Healthcare

Industrial

Commercial

Infrastructure

Education

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019. 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Construction Industry Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

