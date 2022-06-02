3D Printing Construction Market [FACTORS] 2022 Industry Growth Rate, Opportunities and Challenges to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the 3D Printing Construction Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global 3D Printing Construction Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

3D printing construction is a technique in which the construction of buildings is performed with the help of 3D printers and offer associated services. 3D printing is extensively used in the construction of the building and other infrastructures. The growing adoption of 3D printing in the construction sector, increasing number of green construction projects, rising government initiatives, coupled with the increasing investment in R&D activities are the primary factors that are fostering the market demand across the globe.

For instance, as per the World Green Building Trends Survey 2018, approximately 47% of the surveyed businesses are more inclined to build more than 60% of their projects by adopting green technology by 2021. Thereby, the rising number of green building projects and growing awareness regarding the availability of 3D printing construction is anticipated to accelerate the market growth in the near future. However, the high capital investment required and the limited size of the printers impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing new construction projects and exponential rise in urbanization are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global 3D Printing Construction market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for 3D printing construction in the building, and infrastructure end-use sectors, along with the emergence of novel technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising investments in R&D activities, as well as the development of emerging nations such as India and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the 3D Printing Construction market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

XtreeE

Apis Cor

Monolite UK Ltd.

CSP Group s.r.l.

CyBe Construction B.V.

Sika AG

MX3D

Contour Crafting Corporation

ICON Plc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Construction Method

Extrusion

Powder Bonding

By Material Type

Concrete

Metal

Composite

Others

By End-User Sector

Building

Infrastructure

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global 3D Printing Construction Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

