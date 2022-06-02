Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus

Taiwan limits sales of CPUs to less than 25 MHz to Russia, Belarus for Ukraine invasion

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/02 13:19
Closeup of electronic circuit board with cpu microchip electronic components background. (Freepik photo)

Closeup of electronic circuit board with cpu microchip electronic components background. (Freepik photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has imposed a ban on the sale of modern chips to Russia and Belarus in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

This week, Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) published a list of strategic high-tech goods that are barred from export to Russia and Belarus, reported DigiTimes. The ministry stated exports of these high-tech commodities are also banned from Belarus because it could help Russia bypass the sanctions.

Firms from these two countries are now banned from purchasing Taiwan-made microprocessors or microcircuits which have any of the following specifications: performance speeds of 5 gigaflops or above, clock frequency rates in excess of 25 MHz, an external interconnection with a data transfer rate of 2.5 MB/s or greater, more than 144 pins, or a basic propagation delay time of less than 0.4 nanoseconds.

These conditions essentially exclude Russia and Belarus from modern technology made in Taiwan. Tom's Hardware pointed out that when Sony's PlayStation 2 was released in 2000, its optimal performance was about 6.2 FP32 gigaflops, while the PlayStation 5, which was released 20 years later has 10.3 teraFlops.

In addition, Taiwan will no longer sell chip production equipment to these countries. This includes alignment and exposure equipment for wafer production, scanners, and scanning electron microscopes.
chips
export ban
CPUs
microprocessors
microcircuits
microcontrollers
high-tech
export restrictions
Russia sanctions
Russo-Ukrainian War
Russia
Belarus
Made-in-Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

US-based Chinese prof says invading Taiwan will be 'easy and enjoyable'
US-based Chinese prof says invading Taiwan will be 'easy and enjoyable'
2022/06/01 13:50
EU, resolving a deadlock, in deal to cut most Russia oil imports
EU, resolving a deadlock, in deal to cut most Russia oil imports
2022/05/31 10:20
Taiwan defense minister worries about impact of Harpoon deliveries to Ukraine
Taiwan defense minister worries about impact of Harpoon deliveries to Ukraine
2022/05/26 15:13
Video shows Taiwanese soldier serving in Ukraine's foreign legion
Video shows Taiwanese soldier serving in Ukraine's foreign legion
2022/05/25 17:34
Taiwan donates US$1.5M to Hungarian charity to support displaced Ukrainians
Taiwan donates US$1.5M to Hungarian charity to support displaced Ukrainians
2022/05/19 10:51