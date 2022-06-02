Traffic Sensor Market [TREND] 2022 : Analytical Assessment, Key Drivers and Opportunities 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Traffic Sensor Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Traffic Sensor Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.
Traffic sensors are highly adapted to monitor the operation of transportation systems that aids in enhancing the performance of transportation network surveillance. It is also used to gather road traffic data for signal control, and also transfer that data to the vehicle information and communication system center (VICS Center).
Traffic sensors help in monitoring traffic and its flow, profiling, classification & identification, vehicle measurement, automated & electronic tolling, weigh-in-motion, and many others. The rising focus on promoting road safety awareness, increasing investments in building extensive and efficient transport infrastructure, coupled with rapid urbanization is the primary factors that are surging the market demand across the globe. In addition, the growing need to deploy real-time information systems in transport infrastructure, growing population, and integration of intelligent transport systems with loT and AI technologies is further accelerating the market growth. For instance, according to The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), there are more than 50% of the population lives in urban areas worldwide and the amount will increase by 1.5 times to 6 billion by 2045. Accordingly, the rising urban population is fueling the traffic sensor demand because of increased traffic density and the establishment of new residential areas along roadsides. However, high installation cost and indispensable prerequisites of non-intrusive sensors and deterioration of road pavements and traffic disruptions during installation and maintenance of traffic sensors impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing focus on integrating ITS with loT and AI technologies and increasing adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles as new modes of transportation are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Traffic Sensor market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising investments in infrastructural developments projects and rising disposable income, and technological developments in traffic sensors. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the escalating population in developing and developed nations, as well as, rapid urbanization, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Traffic Sensor market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
International Road Dynamics, Inc.
FLIR Systems, Inc.
TE Connectivity Ltd.
SWARCO AG
Sick AG
Axis Communication AB
Raytheon Company
Kistler Group
Siemens AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Sensor Type
Piezoelectric Sensors
Bending Plate Sensors
Inductive Loop Sensors
Magnetic Sensors
Acoustic Sensors
Infrared Sensors
Image Sensors
Radar Sensors
Lidar Sensors
Thermal Sensors
By Technology
2D Sensor
3D Sensor
RFID
GSM
Others
By Application
Vehicle Measurement and Profiling
Weigh in Motion
Traffic Monitoring
Automated Tolling (E-Toll)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Traffic Sensor Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
Factors Influencing
The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
