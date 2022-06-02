Taiwan’s Bramen Marketing pledges food aid to Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s food marketing and distribution firm Bramen Marketing has delivered batches of food in humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees suffering in the prolonged war with Russia.

Bramen Marketing, an affiliate of I-Mei Foods, decided to contribute to the international support for the war-battered country in March. With the assistance of the Taiwan Representative Office in Lithuania and the Taipei Representative Office in Poland, the company has joined hands with its Lithuania-based partner AUGA Group to arrange for the shipments of goods.

Over 41,500 packs of organic soup produced by AUGA Group have been delivered to a warehouse of the Polish Center for International Aid (PCPM) in Lviv in western Ukraine. The ready-to-eat soup, which comes in champignon, tomato, sweet corn, and minestrone vegetable flavors, has been well-received among the refugees and lauded as “a blessing to the kitchen staff” at the shelters in the conflict zone, said Tomasz Lipert, a project coordinator of PCPM.

In addition to the soup donations, Bramen Marketing and Taiwan Service Merchandise Co., a logistics business and also an affiliate of I-Mei, have procured Ukraine-themed masks in a show of support for the country.

As of May 29, over 6.8 million Ukrainians have left their homeland due to the war, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).



Taiwan’s Bramen Marketing delivers soup to Ukraine. (Bramen Marketing photo)



* I-Mei Foods is the parent company of Taiwan News