Gun training quadruples in Taiwan amid fears of emboldened China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Since Russia's second invasion of Ukraine in February, airsoft gun training by Taiwanese civilians has increased amid concerns that China could take advantage of the West's focus on the Russo-Ukraine war.

An executive at a combat skills training company was cited by Reuters as saying that reservations for airsoft gun training have "tripled or quadrupled" since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb.24. Polar Light Chief Executive Max Chiang told the news agency "More and more people are coming to take part."

Chiang said that some of the new customers coming out to the shooting range had never fired guns before. There are concerns among some Taiwanese that China may seek to exploit the distraction caused by the West's efforts to deal with the war in Ukraine and possibly take military action against Taiwan.

Since the start of the Russian invasion, Taiwan's military has raised its alert level for the Taiwan Strait. However, it has not detected any unusual activity by People's Liberation Army forces in the region.

The fact that like Ukraine, Taiwan does not have a formal defense treaty with the U.S., has prompted calls for the country to bolster its own defenses. Many are now suggesting taking measures such as extending the conscription period, beefing up reservist training, building a territorial defense force, and establishing a foreign legion.

In a survey released on March 15 by the Taipei-based think tank Taiwan International Strategic Study Society (台灣國際戰略學會), 70.2% of respondents said they were willing to defend Taiwan if China took military action against the country. This is a substantial increase from the 40.3% who said they were willing to fight in a poll published Dec. 28, 2021.

Because Taiwan has extremely strict gun laws, it is difficult for Taiwanese to gain access to firearms. Instead, most shooting ranges consist of airsoft guns which typically fire plastic projectiles.

Many Taiwanese are now signing up with companies such as Polar Light to obtain firearm training with airsoft guns. Beyond the basics, they also can train in how to deal with various military scenarios such as clearing buildings, hostage rescue, and first aid for the wounded.



Trainees prepare to enter a building with their airsoft guns during shooting lesson. (Reuters photo)



Trainees practice target shooting with their airsoft guns during lesson. (Reuters photo)



A trainee pretends to be injured while others perform first aid during shooting lesson. (Reuters photo)



Trainees practice putting tourniquets on each other's leg during first aid training. (Reuters photo)



