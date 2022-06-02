Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Skubal goes 7, Schoop brings in 2 runs in Tigers' 5-0 win

By DAVE HOGG , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/02 09:38
Detroit Tigers' Tucker Barnhart (15) greets Willi Castro after they both scored on a double by teammate Harold Castro during the fifth inning of a bas...
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario slides into third and beats the throw for a triple during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota ...
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario runs to third for a triple during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 1...
Minnesota Twins center fielder Nick Gordon plays the triple hit by Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wedne...
Detroit Tigers' Kody Clemens flips his bat as he flies out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 1,...
Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro, right, is greeted at the dugout by teammate Miguel Cabrera after scoring on Jonathan Schoop's single to center during th...
Minnesota Twins center fielder Nick Gordon catches the fly out hit by Detroit Tigers' Derek Hill during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday...
Detroit Tigers' Derek Hill bats during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo...
Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro, stand next to Minnesota Twins shortstop Jermaine Palacios (87), looks towards the dugout after his double during the fir...
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in...

Detroit Tigers' Tucker Barnhart (15) greets Willi Castro after they both scored on a double by teammate Harold Castro during the fifth inning of a bas...

Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario slides into third and beats the throw for a triple during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota ...

Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario runs to third for a triple during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 1...

Minnesota Twins center fielder Nick Gordon plays the triple hit by Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wedne...

Detroit Tigers' Kody Clemens flips his bat as he flies out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 1,...

Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro, right, is greeted at the dugout by teammate Miguel Cabrera after scoring on Jonathan Schoop's single to center during th...

Minnesota Twins center fielder Nick Gordon catches the fly out hit by Detroit Tigers' Derek Hill during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday...

Detroit Tigers' Derek Hill bats during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo...

Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro, stand next to Minnesota Twins shortstop Jermaine Palacios (87), looks towards the dugout after his double during the fir...

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in...

DETROIT (AP) — Tarik Skubal allowed just two hits in seven shutout innings in Detroit Tigers' 5-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Jonathan Schoop, who is hitting .438 with a home run and six RBIs in the five-game series against his former team, drove in two of Detroit’s runs.

The Tigers have won three of four in the series that concludes Thursday, including back-to-back shutouts.

Skubal (4-2) walked one and struck out six to improve to 3-0 with a 1.22 ERA in his last six starts.

Minnesota's Bailey Ober (1-2) allowed five runs on nine hits in six innings. The Twins haven't scored in 20 innings.

Schoop drove in all four runs in Detroit's win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader. On Wednesday, he had an RBI single in the first inning.

Jeimer Candelario led off the fifth with a triple and scored on Tucker Barnhart's single off second baseman Jorge Polanco's glove. Harold Castro made it 4-0 with a two-out double later in the inning, and Schoop followed with a ground-rule double to make it a five-run lead.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Rookie starter Joey Wentz was undergoing tests after leaving Tuesday's second game with a shoulder strain. Because Wentz was the 27th player for the doubleheader, any injury would result in him being placed on the minor-league injured list.

Twins: RHP Sonny Gray played long-toss catch for the second straight day, and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said he is improving. The team has still not made a final decision about placing him on the injured list.

UP NEXT

The teams finish the five-game series Thursday afternoon, with Detroit's Alex Faedo (1-2, 3.00) facing Minnesota's Chris Archer (0-2, 4.19).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports