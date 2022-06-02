Angels-Yankees game rained out, split doubleheader Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) — The game between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees scheduled for Wednesday night was rained out.

The teams will play a day-night doubleheader Thursday at Yankee Stadium with the first game at 1:05 p.m. and the second game at 7:05 p.m. More rain is in the forecast, however.

Reid Detmers had been scheduled to pitch for the Angels, who have lost six in a row. Nestor Cortes was set to start for New York.

Shohei Ohtani had been lined up to start for the Angels on Thursday against Jameson Taillon.

___

