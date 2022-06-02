Alexa
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/06/02 04:08
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City 000 000 000 0 7 1
Cleveland 001 111 00x 4 8 0

Keller, Vizcaíno (7), Barlow (8) and Melendez; Pilkington, Morgan (6), Shaw (8), Clase (9) and Maile. W_Pilkington 1-0. L_Keller 1-6.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 000 000 000 0 6 1
New York 000 200 12x 5 8 0

Lee, Arano (4), Edwards Jr. (6), Cishek (7), Finnegan (7), Weems (8), J.Rogers (8) and Adams, Ruiz; Carrasco, Lugo (6), Ottavino (8), Díaz (9) and Nido. W_Carrasco 6-1. L_Lee 0-1.

___

San Diego 100 000 001 2 6 0
St. Louis 000 102 02x 5 8 0

Darvish, Crismatt (8) and Nola; Hudson, VerHagen (8), Whitley (9), Wittgren (9) and Knizner. W_Hudson 4-2. L_Darvish 4-3. Sv_Wittgren (1). HRs_San Diego, Voit (4). St. Louis, Arenado (10).