Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|001
|111
|00x
|—
|4
|8
|0
Keller, Vizcaíno (7), Barlow (8) and Melendez; Pilkington, Morgan (6), Shaw (8), Clase (9) and Maile. W_Pilkington 1-0. L_Keller 1-6.
___
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|1
|New York
|000
|200
|12x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Lee, Arano (4), Edwards Jr. (6), Cishek (7), Finnegan (7), Weems (8), J.Rogers (8) and Adams, Ruiz; Carrasco, Lugo (6), Ottavino (8), Díaz (9) and Nido. W_Carrasco 6-1. L_Lee 0-1.
___
|San Diego
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|102
|02x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Darvish, Crismatt (8) and Nola; Hudson, VerHagen (8), Whitley (9), Wittgren (9) and Knizner. W_Hudson 4-2. L_Darvish 4-3. Sv_Wittgren (1). HRs_San Diego, Voit (4). St. Louis, Arenado (10).